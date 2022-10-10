90 Day Fiance viewers want Big Ed off their TV screens

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? viewers are calling out Ed Brown. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Big Ed Brown and his fiancee Liz Woods throw an engagement party for themselves with friends and family.

Towards the end, Liz got into an altercation with a former coworker, and the person was removed. From Ed’s perspective, he thought Liz was in a lover’s quarrel with her former coworker who he said was a lesbian. He thought the way they looked at each other meant they had a romantic history.

When Ed asked Liz if she was in a relationship with her former coworker, Liz got extremely upset at the accusation and stormed off barefoot.

Meanwhile, Ed was calling her out on camera for being drunk and liking women and ultimately berated her for her reaction to his accusation.

Now, Happily Ever After? fans are calling for Ed to get off of their TV screens for several reasons and many critics have made different points as to why he should be canceled off the network.

Below is the full clip of the uncomfortable scene.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers do not want to watch Big Ed Brown

In the comments of the clip shared on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram, Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in on Big Ed’s behavior and presence on the show.

One critic expressed, “I can’t believe that Ed just said that about his fiancé for the whole world to hear. He is now the pig 🐷 that he looks like in real life.”

Another slammed, “get these two Americans off my 90 day.”

Along the same sentiment, someone else wrote, “None of these ppl need a visa. I don’t need them on my tv.”

Another popular notion read “Well, you see all the signs… But u still going to end up marrying Ed for the show and money.”

Yet another viewer commented, “Can we please stop broadcasting this dangerous narrative that Ed treating her badly influenced Liz’s sexuality as that is not how sexual preference works.”

There was a 90 Day audience member who had the common thought, “I am confused. why are they on 90 day? Who of the two needs a visa?”

Big Ed and Liz’s fight will continue next episode

A trailer for the next episode of Happily Ever After? reveals that Ed and Liz will continue their fight the same night when Liz gets back to their house.

He will continue to accuse her of being attracted to women and their fight will be perpetuated.

If and how their argument does end will most likely be shown as well, so viewers curious to know the fallout should stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.