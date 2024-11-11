90 Day Fiance viewers vow not to watch Season 2 of The Last Resort: ‘Regurgitated trash’

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is just around the corner.

Next month, six couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise will return for yet another spinoff.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 2 of The Last Resort premieres on December 2 and will feature the following couples: Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj.

The cast members will travel to Arizona to work with couples’ counselors and either recommit to each other or call it quits.

A teaser for the new season was recently posted on 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram feed, giving viewers a glimpse of the drama that will ensue.

Jasmine is heard saying that she and Gino Palazzolo will go on the “most important trip” they’ve ever taken as a couple.

In another clip, Gino is seen charging at someone, ready to fight; Ariela breaks down in tears during an emotional moment; and Josh cries as a voiceover asks, “Are we ending this right now?”

90 Day Fiance fans protest Season 2 of The Last Resort

Fans of the franchise headed to the comments section to voice their opinions, and the consensus was that 90 Day Fiance fans were tired of seeing the same old couples on their screens.

Critics expressed that they’re so tired of recycling the same couples repeatedly that they won’t be watching the second season of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

“This season is a no for me,” one disappointed 90 Day Fiance fan said.

Another Instagram user admitted they’ll be “passing on” this season and accused the cast members of “just trying to get a check.”

@missmarilynmarie wrote, “I will not be watching, they all get on my nerves!!! Especially Sophie.”

Some Instagram commenters declared they wanted to see new couples in the franchise and called the series “Staged.”

“These people are old news…please for the love of God let’s move on,” begged another disgruntled viewer.

One critic called the show “fake” and the cast “intolerable.”

“The show is regurgitated trash,” they added.

More commenters flocked to the comments section to complain about the “backwash cast” and vowed they won’t be watching Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

90 Day Fiance viewers want more authentic storylines

Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort wasn’t without its own criticism. It came under fire for its “scripted” storylines.

Viewers believed that the couples’ counseling sessions were fake, and even some of the cast members accused their castmates of using them to beef up their own storylines.

Although 90 Day Fiance fans pretty much already know who’s still together and who isn’t (thanks to social media), the on-camera drama teased in Season 2 of The Last Resort promises to be enough to bring viewers back.

As 90 Day Fiance pledges in its latest Instagram teaser, “Tensions are high, and love is on the line.”

“Will these #90DayFiance couples make it work on #TheLastResort? Tune in to the season premiere, on Dec 2 at 8/7c!”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.