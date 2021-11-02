90 Day Fiance viewers voted on whether Colt and Vanessa’s marriage will work out – The results are surprising

A poll was answered by 90 Day Fiance fans about whether Colt and Vanessa’s marriage will work out. Pic credit: TLC

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page created a poll for their followers to vote on whether they think 90 Day: The Single Life couple Colt and Vanessa will work out.

Colt and Vanessa have been very upfront and vocal about their relationship and marital problems during their time on the show and subsequent spinoffs, so viewers have a lot of information to base their opinions on.

The results of the poll were surprisingly close and it appears there are just as many 90 Day Fiance fans who have faith in the couples versus those who don’t, although one answer won slightly over the other.

90 Day Fiance viewers decided whether they think Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s marriage will work out

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to see Vanessa and Colt’s relationship play out since earlier on in Colt’s 90 Day journey. There was speculation that he was involved with Vanessa when he was with his ex-wife Larissa Lima, at least in terms of messaging.

Then, when Colt started up a relationship with Jess Caroline, it came out that had cheated on Jess with Vanessa and that Vanessa was even living with Colt and Debbie at one point.

Vanessa and Colt both understand that their union did not come out of the best and most honest circumstances but they feel like they are the right fit for each other based on how strong their friendship is.

Their biggest issue seems to always come back to sex, and Colt’s high sex drive and proclivities, such as talking a lot during sex, being too much for Vanessa.

Vanessa also explained her underlying trust issues with Colt because of his poor track record with loyalty and honesty.

With all that said, 90 Day viewers joined in the poll by @90dayboomboom who asked, “Do you think Colt-ee and Vanessas marriage will last?”

41 percent of poll takers said yes while 59 percent said no.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers might see more of Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra because Debbie Johnson is a cast member

Colt’s mom Debbie has been cast as a member of the upcoming season of The Single Life where she will jump back into the dating pool after having a makeover.

Since Colt and Vanessa still live with Debbie even though she was talking about moving into a senior community, viewers will more than likely be spending time watching Colt and Vanessa too as they interact with Debbie.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming on Discovery+ on Friday, November 12.