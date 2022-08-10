90 Day Fiance viewers vote on who the prettiest bride was

The prettiest 90 Day Fiance Season 9 bride was chosen by viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the finale episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers watched four weddings take place and got a chance to judge the brides’ attire and style.

With that said, a popular 90 Day fan page made a poll asking viewers who they thought was the prettiest bride.

The choices were between Miona Bell, Emily Bieberly, Thais Ramone, and Shaeeda Sween.

With Kara Bass and Ariela Weinberg already having their wedding the episode before, they were not in the running for this particular poll.

The results came pretty close between two of the brides, with only a 1% difference declaring the winner.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching all season long for the couples’ relationships to culminate into their wedding day.

90 Day Fiance viewers chose the prettiest bride

90 Day Fiance viewers were given the option to vote on who they thought was the prettiest bride from the finale episode of Season 9.

The poll came by way of a fan page known for making such interactive posts.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The premise of the poll read, “Prettiest bride award goes [to]…”

The choices were between Miona, Emily, Thais, and Shaeeda.

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Emily got the fewest votes at just 6%, followed by Shaeeda at 17%.

Miona and Thais were neck and neck for the title, with Miona being dubbed the prettiest bride. She had 39% to Thais’ 38%.

90 Day Fiance fans can look forward to the Season 9 Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls are notorious for stirring the pot as host Shaun Robinson endeavors to get to the bottom of fans’ most burning questions for the cast.

The Tell All will expose rumors and speculation since filming ended and get to the bottom of the couples’ issues.

There is also usually drama between the cast members as personalities and opinions clash as all the cast members seek to justify their behavior.

The important family members of the cast also tend to be brought out in an effort to get to the truth. Historically, these guests tend to rile up the drama with their opinions.

The Tell All is normally split into two parts because the level of drama can rarely be contained to one segment. Each of the couples will get a turn in the hot seat, and some truths take longer to get to than others.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.