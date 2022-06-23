90 Day Fiance viewers urge Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko not to follow in her footsteps following graduation

Darcey’s critics urged her daughter Aniko not to follow in her mother’s footsteps following graduation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva’s critics had some advice for her daughter Aniko Bollok following her recent high school graduation.

Darcey, who started her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, has come under fire by viewers over the years for her extensive cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries.

Darcey has completely transformed her looks since viewers first were introduced to her in 2017. Alongside her twin sister Stacey Silva, the reality TV star has undergone a multitude of procedures, including a “Barbie touch-up surgery,” revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lift with buccal fat removal, lip lift, 360 high definition Vaser liposuction, a breast uplift, and veneers, among others.

With two daughters of her own, Aniko, 17, and Aspen, 16, Darcey’s critics worry they might follow in their mother’s footsteps when it comes to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

Darcey Silva congratulates daughter Aniko Bollok on high school graduation

Recently, Aniko graduated from high school, and Darcey shared footage from the special day on her Instagram Stories. “So proud of my beautiful daughter! Congratulations Aniko! I love you! ❤” Darcey captioned a video slide shared by the fan account, @90dayfiancenow, on Instagram.

Darcey planted a kiss on Aniko’s cheek in one shot before the mother-daughter duo put their arms around each other for a sweet pic. Next, Aniko’s younger sister Aspen joined the photo session, and Darcey added, “I love you so much Aniko & Aspen. Mommy is so proud of you both! Keep inspiring! ❤”

90 Day Fiance viewers who viewed the post took to the comments section, where many wished Aniko well wishes in the next chapter of her life. However, many had some advice for the teenager, and it involved steering clear of her mom’s ways.

90 Day Fiance viewers urge Aniko not to follow in Darcey’s footsteps when it comes to plastic surgeries

Darcey herself was one of the commenters on the post, writing, “I love you Aniko! Mommy is so proud of you! ❤️❤️”

Right off the bat, Darcey’s critics began trying to dissuade Aniko from undergoing as many cosmetic procedures as her mom. In response to Darcey’s comment, one of her critics penned, “@darceysilva i hope she stay [natural] that poor girl….”

Pic credit: @@90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Another critic urged Darcey’s daughter, “Congratulations Aniko, please don’t follow your [mom’s] steps.”

“Congrats And please live ur life as beautiful as you are, naturally,” read another comment on the post directed towards Aniko. “Sad to say ur aunt and mom are not the norm ! Be confident in who you are.”

One 90 Day Fiance viewer didn’t mince words with their comment: “… I hope she doesn’t follow in her mothers footsteps and ruin her face.”

Regardless of what critics say, Darcey has plenty of which to be proud — Aniko and Aspen are beautiful, respectful young ladies with good heads on their shoulders and bright futures ahead of them.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.