90 Day Fiance viewers think they have proof Jasmine and Gino are no longer together

A question has plagued 90 Day Fiance viewers’ minds for months: are Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo still together?

The couple has broadcast their relationship woes on reality TV for years, most recently in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Viewers have watched them face ups and downs on screen, including their sexless marriage, Gino’s alleged pornography addiction, and involvement with their exes, to name a few.

Off camera, rumor mills have been churning as Jasmine and Gino have remained tightlipped about their marital status.

Word on the street is that Jasmine cheated on Gino with a Romanian-American man named Matt Branis, who she reportedly met at the gym.

Neither Jasmine nor Gino have explicitly stated whether the gossip is true, leaving 90 Day Fiance viewers perpetually confused.

Jasmine posts then deletes a photo of Gino on social media

But a recent photo shared by Jasmine on social media has 90 Day Fiance viewers (and some cast members) convinced that she and Gino are done for good.

On Instagram, Jasmine uploaded and then quickly deleted a photo of Gino sleeping in bed.

In the photo, Gino lies on his side with his face on the pillow, giving Jasmine’s 281,000 Instagram followers a rare glimpse of him without one of his signature hats on his balding head.

Jasmine set the photo to the song Put Your Head On My Shoulder by The Macarons Project, and in the caption, she wrote, “My sleeping beauty!”

Although Jasmine swiftly scrubbed the pic from her Instagram feed, @90dayfianceupdate captured a screenshot before she took it down and posted it on Instagram.

The caption of the upload read, “PROOF Jasmine and Gino are still together!! Jasmine being salty exposing Gino’s head while he’s sleeping. She captioned this ‘my sleeping Beauty.’ Weigh in….”

90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that Jasmine and Gino are no longer together

Fellow 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments section to offer their two cents.

Many agreed that the photo is evidence that Jasmine and Gino have broken it off because, in their minds, knowing how insecure Gino is about losing his hair, Jasmine wouldn’t dare post such a photo of her husband if they were on good terms.

“There’s no way they’re together and she’s posting this,” rationalized one commenter. “Because they wouldn’t be after he sees it.”

“That’s my thought,” added another Instagram user.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan surmised that the photo is old and Jasmine and Gino have since split.

When one 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote that the photo proves Jasmine and Gino aren’t together because “No one would do that to their partner,” one of Jasmine’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, Josh from Season 6 of The Other Way, chimed in.

“Bingo!” Josh replied, noting that cast members leave hints about their relationship status online “all the time.”

“This is her way to show they’re not together, and she wants revenge,” he deduced.

Others joined the conversation in the comments section, believing the photo is proof that Jasmine and Gino are not together anymore.

In addition, Jasmine’s critics put her on blast for such a “creepy and weird” post aimed at Gino.

Jasmine’s post was deemed “evil,” “not nice,” and “mean.”

Jasmine and Gino keep 90 Day Fiance fans confused

While 90 Day Fiance fans continue to wonder about the state of Jasmine and Gino’s marriage, the couple has been sending mixed messages online.

On their joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, Jasmine and Gino continue to post photos of themselves cozying up to each other as they “collect memories” and proclaim their love for one another.

On their individual Instagram feeds, however, Jasmine and Gino haven’t posted any couples photos in several months.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.