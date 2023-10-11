90 Day Fiance viewers think Stacey and Florian are having a baby after teasing ‘huge announcement’

Stacey Silva has people in a tizzy as they try to guess the big announcement that she recently teased on social media.

A post shared online featured snaps of Stacey with her husband, Florian Sukaj, which has led people to believe it will be a pregnancy announcement.

Some viewers also guessed that the news will be about the new season of Darcey & Stacey since the collage also included a photo of Darcey Silva.

Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff show ended earlier this year, and since then, viewers have been asking about Season 5.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the network that the twins will make a return. However, given the popularity of the series, it’s highly likely that a new season is on the horizon.

That could very well be Stacey’s big announcement, but many people are convinced that it’s about something else.

Here’s why people are convinced that Stacey Silva is pregnant

The Darcey & Stacey star teased the big news on Instagram a few hours ago, and we’re still waiting to hear more.

She posted a slew of photos with Florian and Darcey and noted, “We have a huge announcement tomorrow!! Hint… what happens in…. 📣📣📣Love you all!! ❤️.”

Stacey added another message on the photo and told her followers that the announcement is “gonna be epic!! You won’t wanna miss it!!”

Instagram users quickly took to the comment section of her post to make their guesses, and many predicted that the mom of two has another child on the way.

“Are you pregnant ..if so congratulations,” wrote one commenter.

“I think it’s a baby ❤️,” guessed someone else.

One person said, “Who is we? You and Florian? Then I’d say pregnant. If we is all of you then it’s another season. No matter which one I’m excited 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Pregnant??? Maybe?? ❤️,” queried one commenter.

While someone else confidently claimed, “You guys are gonna be having a baby ❤️. “

Is the ‘huge announcement’ about Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey?

While Stacey and Florian have expressed wanting to have a child together, we’ve seen recent photos of her, and she doesn’t appear to be pregnant. Chances are, she wouldn’t reveal that news at such an early stage, given the risks.

The big news could very well be about something else — Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey, and the hint she gave in the post is the biggest clue that it will not be a pregnancy announcement.

The clue points to Las Vegas since she wrote in the Instagram caption, “What happens in…” and left us to guess the rest.

It’s not far-fetched to reason that Season 5 was filmed in Vegas, much like Season 4 of the show was filmed in Miami. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who will win the bet on this one.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.