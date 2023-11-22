90 Day Fiance viewers think Sophie’s mom is Molly Hopkins’ twin

Sophie Sierra might need to call Molly Hopkins her aunt from now on because people are convinced that her mom, Claire Sierra, looks just like the 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort star.

A recent comparison photo was posted online, and it showed a striking resemblance between the two women, who are similar in size, have the same dark brown hair, and have very similar facial features.

Meanwhile, people love Claire on the show, especially after she recently expressed how she felt about Rob.

After Sophie called her mom and told her about his raunchy online activities with other women, she promptly told her daughter to pack her bags and return home.

However, she didn’t mince words, pointing out that Rob was jobless and boring, and called out his “disgusting” behavior.

She urged Sophie to end things with the L. A native, but the 23-year-old did not heed those warnings. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if Sophie makes it down the aisle or if she’ll eventually listen to her mom.

90 Day Fiance fans think Molly Hopkins looks identical to Sophie Sierra’s mom

Sophie’s mom, Claire, has been a topic of conversation on social media because 90 Day Fiance fans noticed a striking resemblance to longtime TLC star Molly Hopkins.

A side-by-side of Molly and Claire was posted on Instagram, with a question about whether the two women look alike.

“I guess I’m not the only one who sees this! 😂,” responded one viewer.

“YES!! I thought the same thing. They’re doppelgängers 😮😮,” said someone else.

Another added, “Omg I literally told my husband that when we watched it!!! 😂 I thought I was the only one 😅.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance.news.and.memes/Instagram

“I was saying the same damn thing!” wrote one commenter who threw a bit of shade at Molly and added, “Although Sophie’s mom looks like she’s in better shape.”

Another person commented on the comparison images with Molly and Claire and said, “I thought these were photos of the same person!!!!”

Here’s why Sophie Sierra’s mom wants her to leave Rob Warne

Claire just stole our hearts with her blunt reaction to finding out that Rob cheated on Sophie.

During their conversation, Sophie told her mom what happened and revealed she had rented an apartment to consider her next move.

However, Claire felt there was only one thing left for her daughter to do, and she explained why in the most hilarious way.

“He’s jobless. He’s boring. He has no sympathy. Now he’s talking to dirty, nasty skanks online, just so that he can get his sausage to explode,” said Claire.

“It’s disgusting. You can’t be with this guy. You cannot marry him,” she added.

Claire had some wise words, but will Sophie marry Rob? Let us know if you think she’ll walk down the aisle.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.