90 Day Fiance viewers think Meisha Johnson has a striking resemblance to this Hollywood star

Meisha Johnson is a stunner for sure, but did you ever notice the TLC star’s striking resemblance to a famous Hollywood star?

Well, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers seem to think that she is a doppelganger for Megan Fox.

Someone posted a side-by-side of the two women, highlighting their similar facial features.

Meanwhile, people are confused about why the gorgeous 43-year-old chose Nicola as the man she wants to be with.

We’ve seen their romance play out this season, and Nicola hasn’t exactly impressed us with his behavior.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Meisha’s trip to the holy land didn’t show Nicola in the best light, but their relationship stood the test, and they got engaged before the mom of two returned to the U.S.

90 Day Fiance star Meisha Johnson has a striking resemblance to Megan Fox

If that’s not a compliment, then I don’t know what is, because let’s be honest, Megan Fox is gorgeous.

90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced that she has a resemblance to Meisha, and a recent photo of the two women showed that they do have some similarities.

The image showed Meisha with her brunette hair styled in a side part similar to the Transformers actress, and it showed they have the same striking light-blue eyes, and oval-shaped faces.

After the photos were posted on Instagram, people commented on the resemblance between the two women.

The caption read, “Is Meisha an older version of Megan Fox?” and the answer was yes.

“That’s what I was thinking, she’s so beautiful 🤩,” said one commenter.

“The second i saw her i thought the same thing,” responded someone else.

One person said, “thought the same thing right when I seen her! Doppelganger.”

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

An Instagram user exclaimed, “No doubt, Meisha is stunning…a natural beauty.”

“Every time I watched the show and saw meisha I always thought she looked like megan fox because she is so beautiful,” added someone else.

Meanwhile, people have aired their concerns about Meisha dating Nicola all season long, and his appearance at the Tell All didn’t do him any favors.

However, it’s not just viewers who have reservations about the 46-year-old virgin, Meisha’s daughters have expressed hesitance about Nicola coming to the U.S. to live with them.

Meisha’s daughters aired concern about her relationship with Nicola

Things were quite tense when Meisha and Nicola joined their castmates on the Tell All stage as people were very vocal about their relationship.

However, the couple revealed that Nicola’s visa was approved, and he was headed to the U.S. However, Meisha’s teenage daughters had some reservations.

“We don’t want to feel like we’re trapped in our own home,” stated one of the girls — in response to Nicola’s deeply religious values.

Nonetheless, we know that Nicola made the trip to Minnesota, and the couple was spotted looking very happy while out and about. It seems their family issues have been sorted out, and they are now on the fast track to marriage.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.