90 Day Fiance viewers think Elizabeth Potthast’s brother Charlie is guilty of reporting Andrei Castravet to immigration

Did Charlie report his brother-in-law to immigration? Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, aired on Sunday, and viewers suspect that Elizabeth Potthast’s brother, Charlie, is responsible for reporting Andrei Castravet to the immigration office.

Andrei’s relationships with Elizabeth’s family members are tumultuous, at best, as viewers have watched during their time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Their frequent arguments have even turned physical — fans of the franchise will remember the infamous poolside feud that left Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, in tears.

During the second installment of Happily Ever After?’s Tell All, Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie Potthast, joined the stage with his sister, Becky Lichtwerch.

When the topic of Andrei’s possible deportation came up, Charlie admitted to Andrei, “Because if you’re the f**king a**hole that f**king fights with all the family members, like yeah, somebody might f**king snitch on you.”

So, was it Charlie who snitched on Andrei? Andrei believes there’s a good chance it was him, and although Andrei’s lawyer didn’t get specific, she insinuated it may have been one of Elizabeth’s family members too.

Judging by Charlie’s comments and demeanor on stage, 90 Day Fiance viewers place the blame on Elizabeth’s brother.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Charlie Potthast reported Andrei Castravet to immigration

In the comments section of an Instagram Reel of the Tell All segment, Charlie’s disparagers came out in full swing, showing their support for Andrei and casting blame.

One Happily Ever After? viewer said of Charlie, “He did it… He is guilty. It’s written all over [his face].”

“[Charlie’s] body language is saying it’s him,” penned another one of Charlie’s critics.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another Andrei supporter felt that Charlie was “one hundred percent” responsible for contacting immigration to have him deported to Moldova and thought Becky’s comments about her family not partaking in such “petty” acts were “humorous.”

“You did it boy stop beating around the bush,” read a comment from another viewer who got right to the nitty gritty.

Will Andrei be deported to Moldova?

To help shed some light on the legal aspects, host Shaun Robinson called Andrei’s attorney, Emel Ersan, to join the cast virtually on stage.

Emel noted that immigration was more likely to halt his green card application and trigger an investigation if they would receive a complaint from a credible source. As she explained, Elizabeth’s family members would, indeed, be considered credible sources.

Perhaps we’ll never know if anyone contacted immigration or who it was since that information is kept private. But as far as Andrei and 90 Day Fiance viewers are concerned, Charlie’s guilt was written all over his face.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.