90 Day Fiance viewers think Debbie Johnson has ‘gone too far,’ overshared details about her sex life

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson has no qualms about sharing details about her sex life, but 90 Day: The Single Life viewers do.

Debbie joined Season 2’s cast of 90 Day: The Single Life and the 70-year-old Las Vegas native is single and ready to mingle.

Ahead of this season of The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked when they saw Debbie’s recent makeover.

Sporting new, long, auburn hair and her first-ever tattoo on her chest, Debbie showed off her new look for the season finale of 90 Day Bares All.

For the first episode of this season’s 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie wasn’t yet sporting her makeover.

She was, however, testing out the waters in the dating world after being single for nearly two decades.

Using dating apps to meet men, Debbie had a few experiences that she shared with her friends over lunch in a clip shared on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page.

When Debbie’s friends asked her about one particular date, she explained that she and the man went to the casino then back to her house where they “f***ed.” And it wasn’t enjoyable, according to Debbie, who called him a “terrible lay.”

Debbie continued to reveal during her confessional that she had sex with the man after their second date, but admitted that it was “a little uncomfortable if I can say that … probably because it’s been so long…”

“Does it seal back up or what?” Debbie asked the producers with a laugh.

Debbie then gave details about shaving a “very specific area” on her body. When her friend asked how well she did shaving herself, Debbie said she didn’t know because she didn’t ask her date.

“How is this compared to all the other women you f***ed?” Debbie joked as she lifted up one leg to simulate showing off her shaving job between her legs.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers say Debbie overshared details of sex life

90 Day Fiance fans who watched the clip on Instagram felt that Debbie overshared when it came to comments about sex, and they voiced their disdain in the comments.

“TMI,” read one comment from a 90 Day Fiance fan on the post.

Another 90 Day: The Single Life viewer commented simply with a barf emoji.

“I do not want to hear about her sex life,” commented another viewer. “Please stop.”

90 Day Fiance fans commented on Debbie oversharing details about her sex life. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

One 90 Day: The Single Life fan felt that Debbie shouldn’t have mocked her date for his poor sexual performance on TV, then they threw in a jab about Debbie’s shaving habits for good measure.

“Ok. I can only imagine how that whole thing went down and I want to say stop. BUT it’s pretty crappy to say on TV that someone was a terrible lay. This guy may see this, or hear about it and quite frankly, she couldn’t have been a finely shaved superstar either,” the fan wrote.

“You have gone TOO FAR, TLC!! OMG I am traumatized at the thought!!😂🤢,” read one more comment from a disgusted 90 Day: The Single Life fan.

Tune in again next week and catch up with the rest of the new cast of 90 Day: The Single Life, including some other well-known cast members from the franchise who have yet to make their debut on Season 2.

Stream new episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life on Sundays on Discovery+.