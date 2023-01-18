90 Day Fiance viewers think Bilal is ‘manipulating’ Shaeeda

Bilal Hazziez is being slammed by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween’s relationship unfold on Season 8 of the flagship show and now Season 7 of Happily Ever After? which is airing the Tell All.

With that said, the 90 Day audience has gotten a good impression of both cast members, and their views on Bilal have consistently been unfavorable.

His red flags have been called out time and time again as he’s reacted to different marital situations with Shaeeda that she’s brought up as concerns.

These include her desire to have a baby, wanting him to set her up with her own yoga studio, and including her in his finances.

During the latest episode of the Tell All, Bilal revealed his agreement to have a child with Shaeeda in a “grand gesture” that left many 90 Day viewers shaking their heads at his approach and intentions, deeming them manipulative.

Now, those critics have been reacting to Bilal’s latest actions on social media.

Bilal Hazziez is being called ‘manipulative’ for his treatment of Shaeeda Sween

On Instagram, a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page made a meme that included a reshared clip of Bilal asking Shaeeda to “go halves on a baby.”

Above the video, they added, “I have to admire Bilal’s dedication to coming up with fresh and creative ways to manipulate Shaeeda.”

On Twitter, Bilal got called out, too, with one viewer slamming, “Bilal you still gotta actually knock her up. Saying she is allowed 2 have a kid means nothing. The type of emotional abuse Shaeeda allows in this marriage is staggering.”

Bilal you still gotta actually knock her up. Saying she is allowed 2 have a kid means nothing. The type of emotional abuse Shaeeda allows in this marriage is staggering.

Another onlooker commented, “Bilal made sure he wasn’t the bad guy this time! Like him or not, he’s calculated. #narcissist behavior.”

Pic credit: @lima_may/Twitter

Someone shared, “This man Bilal got down on bended knee to announce he’s gonna stop wearing rubbers in his marriage.”

This man Bilal got down on bended knee to announce he's gonna stop wearing rubbers in his marriage.

Yet another critic jabbed, “I’m sorry to be cynical but this seemed very fake to me… Bilal knows we don’t like him so now he’s coming up with this ‘grand’ gesture. Maybe he got snipped?”

I'm sorry to be cynical but this seemed very fake to me… Bilal knows we don't like him so now he's coming up with this 'grand' gesture. Maybe he got snipped?

Shaeeda does not know how much money Bilal makes

During the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson asked Shaeeda if she knew how much money Bilal made, to which she answered that she didn’t.

Shaun then asked the rest of the couples if they knew how much their spouses made, and they all answered yes. A few said there should be no secrets between partners.

Yara Zaya had originally brought it up to Shaeeda that she needed to stand up for herself in the finances of her marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.