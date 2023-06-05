90 Day Fiance viewers think Amanda needs therapy, not a new man

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is upon us, and viewers are weighing in on the new cast and their storylines.

Gino Palozzolo and Jasmine Pineda are joined by seven new Americans this season looking to find love overseas.

Among those is Amanda Wilhelm, a 31-year-old widowed mother of two from Eunice, Lousiana.

After losing her husband of eight years, Jason, to Stage 4 ampullary cancer, Amanda unexpectedly found love through a live stream challenge on TikTok with a 26-year-old Romanian man named Razvan.

Amanda and Razan hit it off quickly, and during her first segment during Episode 1, Amanda prepared to leave the U.S. behind to meet Razvan for the first time in person.

Amanda was met with some resistance from her sister, who felt that she was moving too quickly after the loss of her husband. And, after watching the episode on Sunday night, many viewers felt the same way.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers question if Amanda Wilhelm is moving on too quickly with Razvan following her husband’s passing

Taking to Twitter, one such 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer tweeted, “AManda’s sister is just being real. Its too soon for Amanda to be doing all this. She is still grieving.”

“This girl needs counseling. Not a foreign national,” wrote another viewer.

One viewer tweeted that Amanda is choosing to get engaged to a “scammer in Romania” rather than going to therapy to cope with her loss.

Showing concern for Amanda amid her loss, another 90 Day Fiance fan encouraged her to “Please HEAL!!”

“This is too soon,” tweeted another Twitter user.

Amanda took a huge risk during Sunday night’s episode when she left her two young children at home while she flew to Romania to visit Razvan.

The TLC star was hopeful not only to find love again but a man who would be there to care for her kids.

Amanda and Razvan are already facing issues in their relationship and they haven’t even met in person

However, as is typically the case with relationships within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, there are already some major red flags in Amanda and Razvan’s relationship.

For starters, Amanda’s sister pointed out that falling in love on social media with another man was a quick move after Jason’s passing and thinks she may just be trying to fill a void. In addition, Razvan lives across the globe and has no experience with children.

Adding to their obstacles, Amanda isn’t okay with the fact that Razvan is in the entertainment business and has gotten flirty online and shared kissing scenes with other women.

Amanda acknowledged her hesitance about flying across the world to be with Razvan.

“I’m opening myself up to Razvan, and it’s scary,” Amanda confessed during Episode 1. “Because, what if he’s not the person that he shows me, you know, through the phone? What if he’s totally different?”

“I don’t know if I could mentally or emotionally recover from that,” added Amanda.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.