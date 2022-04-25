90 Day Fiance viewers tell Mike to ‘go away’ after he reaches out to this new cast member

Mike Berk got shunned when he tried to reach out to a new cast member from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers think Before the 90 Days star, Mike Berk was trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame when he reached out to one of the new cast members.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to six new couples and one returning couple.

Among the six new couples are American native Bilal Hazziez and his Caribbean love interest from Trinidad and Tobago, Shaeeda Sween.

Before the 90 Days alum, Mike Berk comments on Bilal Hazziez’s post

Bilal recently shared a post on his Instagram, announcing his premiere on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. “Well…it’s about that time ⏳ Let the countdown begin and come follow my journey on @tlc. Set your DVR and tune in tomorrow at 8/7c to see yours truly on Season’s 9 premiere of #90dayfiance,” Bilal captioned the post, along with a clip of his introduction this season.

Bilal was met with plenty of welcoming remarks from 90 Day Fiance viewers in the comments. In particular, one comment caught the attention of Bilal’s fans.

Another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Mike Berk from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, stopped by with a message for Bilal.

“Did you get my message? Welcome. I am in the DM’s lol,” Mike commented on the post.

Mike’s comment was met with plenty of criticism, as Bilal’s followers felt Mike was out of line by reaching out to him.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Mike Berk, tell him to ‘go away’

“@mikeyb90day stop it! Go away,” replied one disgruntled 90 Day Fiance fan in response to Mike’s comment before adding, “@mikeyb90day youre irrelevant.”

Another one of Bilal’s followers felt Mike was trying to juice his fame from the show: “@mikeyb90day stop trying to stay relevant. Your 15 is upppp.”

“@mikeyb90day lord go away,” begged another of Mike’s critics. However, rather than taking offense to the comment, Mike replied, “@sxy_nina god bless you 🙏”

Another one of Bilal’s fans urged, “@mikeyb90day leave him alone. Dont tarnish his image.”

During his time on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike earned himself fans and critics. His quirky ways were frowned upon by his Colombian fiancee, Ximena Cuellar, and many 90 Day Fiance viewers. However, Mike pressed on and was persistent in trying to make his relationship with Ximena work.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.