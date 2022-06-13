90 Day Fiance viewers take aim at Patrick for putting other women down to make Thais feel better

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone for their problematic behavior. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw several different sides to Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone’s relationship, and they did not like what they saw.

One particular scene that rubbed viewers the wrong way was during the house party that Patrick’s brother John threw. Thais and Patrick escaped to another room where Patrick put down all the women at his house by calling them ugly.

Thais agreed and laughed, and the two went on to have a public and messy makeout session in front of everyone at the party.

This was the second time in the episode that derogatory terms for women were thrown out to satisfy Thais’ apparent insecurity, and viewers picked up on the trend.

90 Day Fiance viewers roasted Patrick Mendes for his inflammatory remarks

After Patrick put other women down to make Thais feel better during the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers sounded off online.

One meme from a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page featured still images of Patrick from the episode as he said, “The girls here are very ugly.”

The message above the pictures read, “You are not a beauty yourself sir.”

The caption added, “Let’s not put down other women just to make feel secure your childish bride.”

Another fan page shared the still image of Patrick calling the women in attendance ugly, as well as when he followed that up by saying, “And you are beautiful Brazilian girl.”

The post’s caption read, “I think Thais is a mean-girl, and Meathead is a frat f*****y. Thais is pretty, but she’s not any prettier than any of the other girls in that house just because she was born in Brazil. Patrick just made my s**t-list with that statement.”

Someone else shared an image of Patrick when he was younger that was shown on the show and said, “This guy calling the women at the party ‘very ugly’ is laughable. He and his walking eyebrow of a fiance are ugly inside and out.”

In the caption, they added, “Right tho. The audacity is real.”

Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes have other drama in their relationship

Aside from the insecurities that have been presented to 90 Day Fiance viewers from Patrick and Thais, they also have drama around Patrick’s brother John.

Thais has repeatedly said she doesn’t want to live with John and has chastised him.

Another point of contention for viewers has been Thais’ ungratefulness since arriving in America.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.