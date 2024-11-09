90 Day Fiance viewers stunned by Molly Hopkins’ unrecognizable before-and-after: ‘That’s not Molly’

Molly Hopkins looks like an entirely new woman.

Compared to her appearance in her 90 Day Fiance Season 5 debut, Molly is nearly unrecognizable.

The 49-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman showed off her new appearance in a recent social media post.

The 90 Day Fiance star uploaded side-by-side images of herself on Instagram, proving how much she has transformed herself in recent months.

In the left-sided “before” photo, Molly looked the way 90 Day Fiance viewers remember her on screen.

In her right-sided “after” photo, Molly sported a much trimmer physique, and her face looked drastically different.

The newly single TLC star explained how she transformed her appearance in her caption, writing that she’s been using Plexus products to reduce inflammation, shed unwanted pounds, kickstart a healthier routine, and take control of her gut health.

Molly noted that she’s been using the Plexus products consistently for the last three years, and that’s how she was able to achieve her current appearance.

In the comments section of her post, Molly was met with a combination of compliments and criticism from her fans and haters.

Molly’s critics think she’s done more than use Plexus to change her appearance

Those who weren’t impressed with Molly’s weight loss and glow-up accused the reality TV star of getting a facelift, using filters, and/or using Ozempic.

One of Molly’s critics commented that she “took pointers from Khloe Kardashian” to achieve the E! star’s “same look.”

“So confused. If plexus does all that, why you still hitting the filters so hard?” questioned another Instagram user. “Come on now… New schtick?”

One of Molly’s followers was surprised by her new look, writing, “That’s not Molly.” Another asked why Molly looks “so different” now.

Shocked by Molly’s changed appearance, another commenter added, “Is Molly in the witness protection program… the 2nd pic doesn’t look anything like the 1st.”

Molly responds to accusations she had a facelift and uses Ozempic

Molly paid attention to the comments and even responded to some of the criticism.

When one of her followers accused her of having a facelift, she replied, “I can’t afford a facelift 😂😂”

In response to another Instagram user who assumed that Molly used Ozempic rather than Plexus to lose weight, judging by her “Ozempic face,” Molly fired back with an explanation.

According to Molly, her “amazing” makeup artist was responsible for her thinner face.

Molly stands by her weight loss program

Molly has been on a mission to lose weight and get healthy for years now.

The Georgia native has an Instagram page dedicated to her Plexus business, @mollyisonamission, where she plugs her products and uses herself as an advertisement for the brand.

In a post dated October 28, Molly shared a selfie showing off her trim physique.

In her accompanying caption, Molly touted Plexus for allowing her to travel, work out, and “not have terrible bathroom problems” because of the supplements she takes.

Molly continues to believe in her method and encourages her followers to do the same.

“Trust me I can tell when I forget my goods!” she wrote. “So change your life with me! I love helping with things I truly love.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.