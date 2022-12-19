90 Day Fiance viewers slam Yara Zaya for changing the reasons she wants to stay in Europe

Yara is under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Yara Zaya expressed her desire to buy an apartment in Europe and extend her stay during a visit with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

With Yara’s family and friends still living in her native country of Ukraine, Yara intended to help them during a trip to Prague, Czech Republic, where she and Jovi met up with her mom.

During their stay, however, Yara was reminded how much she missed Europe and proposed buying an apartment there so she could enjoy extended visits. On her trip overseas, Yara also enjoyed some girl time with her friend, including dinner and drinks and a visit to a hot spring, and did plenty of sightseeing.

Viewers watched during the season finale as Yara convinced Jovi to allow her and Mylah to stay in Europe while he returned home to the U.S.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off, accusing Yara of changing her reasoning for staying in Europe.

One of Yara’s critics pointed out that her European trip began as a journey to help her fellow Ukrainians, but she instead focused on “dinner and drinks, visiting a hot springs and then going hiking.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Yara Zaya for flip-flopping on why she wants to stay in Europe

“[Your] reasoning is weak, Yara,” they added. “Grow up and tell Jovi you don’t want to live in the U.S. already.”

“Yara went from, I need to stay to help the people of Ukraine, then I wanna spend more time with my mom, to I need some time apart to gain my independence,” tweeted another 90 Day Fiance viewer, calling out Yara for flip-flopping on her reasoning.

Yet another one of Yara’s critics called her out in a tweet, accusing her of making a “super quick pivot” regarding the reasons she headed to Europe in the first place.

Yara explained why she wants to live in Europe

Earlier this season, fans of the show sided with Jovi and called out Yara for wanting to stay in Europe.

Off-camera, Yara explained why she would consider leaving her newly-established life in the U.S. for Europe.

She began by explaining that Jovi’s job as an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) pilot allows him to work from virtually anywhere in the world. Additionally, Yara told her IG followers, “I would absolutely live there where I will be happy, you know?”

Whether Yara will go through with buying a European apartment remains to be seen. However, based on her recent IG activity, she and Jovi are still living in New Orleans, Louisiana… at least for now.

Part 1 of the Season 7 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.