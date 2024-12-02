90 Day Fiance viewers slam Brandon Gibbs’ ‘rude AF’ behavior: ‘Just like Big Ed’

Is Brandon Gibbs the new Big Ed Brown?

According to 90 Day Fiance viewers, he may be.

Brandon returns to the 90 Day Fiance franchise on Monday for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

TLC shared a preview of one of his scenes with his wife, Julia Trubkina, on Instagram ahead of the spin-off’s premiere.

In the Instagram Reel – featuring a clip from the new 90 Day: The Last Resort spinoff, Between the Sheets – Brandon and Rob Warne watch a scene together.

In the scene, Brandon gives Julia a bag containing something he thinks she “needs to use.”

When Julia opens the gift bag, she discovers a razor inside.

“Are you kidding me?” she asks in disbelief.

But Brandon isn’t kidding. In fact, he makes it clear to Rob that she’s “gotta shave.”

Brandon tells his wife, “I think you should, uh, shave… down there.”

“You need to take care of yourself… maintain,” he tells her.

“Entering the judgement zone: behind the scenes secrets are revealed on the new series Between the Sheets, airing Mondays after new episodes of #TheLastResort at 8/7c. #90DayFiance,” reads the caption to the post.

90 Day Fiance fans are displeased

The post caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance fans, who weren’t exactly pleased with Brandon’s suggestion for Julia.

Brandon’s request rubbed viewers the wrong way because it reminded them of a scene involving Big Ed Brown and his former flame, Rose Vega.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember when Big Ed asked Rose to shave her legs during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

After their first night together, Big Ed complained that Rose’s leg hair was “gross” and suggested she shave her legs.

In the comments section, several 90 Day Fiance viewers called out Brandon for taking a play straight out of Big Ed Brown’s book.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers compare Brandon to Big Ed Brown

“Big Ed all over again,” wrote one of Brandon’s critics, comparing his behavior to that of Big Ed Brown.

Another Instagram user asked, “Who Brandon think he is big ed telling her to save what’s next mouth wash?”

“Brandon A new big ed rude!!!” added @chapmansarashafer.

One of Brandon’s critics said he is “acting just like Big Ed when he asked Rose to shave her legs,” adding a vomiting emoji.

Others called Brandon “rude AF,” again comparing him to Big Ed and suggesting that Julia should “change” her husband.

Critics of Big Ed Brown weigh in. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Brandon and Julia will face some serious marital issues this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Brandon asking Julia to shave seems to be the least of their problems.

As a preview for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed, Brandon and Julia seem to have financial troubles.

Additionally, Brandon hints at infidelity on Julia’s part during a conversation with his parents.

In another preview scene, Brandon tells Julia she’s doing “too much” when she dances seductively atop a bar in front of a crowd.

Brandon also admits that he and Julia are “bringing a lot of issues” to the couples’ retreat.

“I’m hoping we can move our life forward,” Brandon confesses in a somber interview clip.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.