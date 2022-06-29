90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela Weinberg for bringing her ex-husband around again

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ari for bringing her ex Leandro around. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg is receiving backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers over her lack of empathy towards Biniyam Shibre’s feelings regarding bringing her ex-husband Leandro around.

90 Day Fiance viewers are critical of Ariela’s relationship with Leandro and believe she needs to leave him out of her marriage so that she and Biniyam can flourish.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela for bringing her ex-husband around so much

Many viewers believe Ariela should focus on the family she created with Biniyam rather than bringing her ex-husband Leandro around.

Biniyam recently posted a photo of himself holding his and Ariela’s son Avi in the palm of one of his hands.

Although the photo captured the two in a beautiful light, many viewers couldn’t help but comment on Ari’s lack of respect for Biniyam.

One viewer commented on Biniyam’s post and shared their opinion on the situation with Ariela and her ex, stating that she shouldn’t be bringing Leandro around anymore, especially considering it makes Biniyam uncomfortable and that she needs to straighten out her priorities.

The viewer said, “Love you guys but there can’t be 3 people in a successful marriage. [Ariela], when you are making your husband, your ‘future’ so uncomfortable with your ex it’s time to get your priorities straight.”

“You wouldn’t allow this if the roles were reversed,” they continued. “He is not family and needs to find someone else to be there for. Bini is a saint to tolerate dinner. Any issues between you shouldn’t also be discussed in front of family or your ex. It’s private. I’m wishing you luck!”

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Another viewer commented on the post and offered Ariela some advice on how to keep a healthy marriage.

The viewer said, “I love both of you but with all respect, If you wanna keep a healthy marriage, stop any relationship with your ex. It is wisdom, he is your ex, no part of the family any more. Bini is your real family now and he and your son is more valuable than any ex.”

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

An additional viewer commented on the post, calling Ariela out for being controlling, and urging her not to interfere with Biniyam’s dreams.

The viewer said, “You get upset if Bini works out with a woman yet you treat your ex better than your husband. Let Bini go after his dream & stop trying to control everything!!!!”

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Ariela doesn’t seem to be making any significant strides to remove Leandro from her life

Despite Biniyam being uncomfortable with Ariela spending so much time with her ex-husband, it seems as though she will not change her current situation with Leandro to make her marriage to Biniyam run smoothly.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Ariela will cut Leandro off to focus on her relationship with Biniyam.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.