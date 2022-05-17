90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela for relying on her parents for money and refusing to get a job

90 Day Fiance viewers bashed Ariela after Sunday’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg is facing harsh criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers who feel she needs to be more independent and shouldn’t rely on her parents so heavily.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Ariela and Biniyam Shibre returned to the cast, joining six other new couples. Ari and Bini finally arrived in the US from Ethiopia after Biniyam’s K-1 Visa was approved.

Ariela Weinberg’s parents provide for her and Biniyam Shibre upon their arrival in the US

Upon their arrival in America, Ariela’s parents, Janice and Fred Weinberg, set her and Biniyam up in an apartment just minutes from their New Jersey home. Janice went the extra mile and made sure Ari, Bini, and their son Avi had a two-bedroom apartment with cable and high-speed internet.

However, instead of showing her gratitude, Ariela felt pressured to find a job and a way to pay for the rent and utilities in the apartment. She told her parents that she wouldn’t have chosen a bigger, more expensive apartment with all of the amenities if it were up to her.

Following Sunday’s episode, disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter where they voiced their dissent, calling out Ari for relying too much on her parents financially and for not being more proactive about having a plan in place and getting a job; especially while Biniyam can’t work until he receives his green card, which typically takes several months.

Pic credit: @kiataf/@pnkchucktaylor/@missourichick4u/Twitter

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Ariela for allowing her parents to continue to provide for her

“Ariela you should already have a job or plan in place. Wtf” tweeted one viewer who was irritated with Ariela’s lack of planning.

Another viewer who felt Ariela’s parents need to cut the apron strings wrote, “Lol at Ariela moving to the US and her parents STILL paying her bills 🤣”

“Seriously Ariela get it together,” tweeted another viewer who felt Ari’s behavior was childish. “You are 30 years old with a family that your parents pay to support. Time to stop being a brat.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ariela parents are the definition of parenting beyond 18 years. She is sucking them dry bc of her thoughtless decisions



#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/cEF7b8BlIb — OGdebéDowner (@OGdebe) May 16, 2022

During the episode, Ariela explained her perspective during a confessional: “Bini and I had the expectation that when we came to the US, everything would be different and new and exciting and it’ll be a chance to just work on our relationship, spend time together as a family, and start over again.”

“But I think neither of us know long-term really how we’re gonna provide for the family and it’s really scary. Like, what if this doesn’t work out?” Ariela added.

Soooooooo Ariela didn’t have a plan? Didn’t do any sort of job search prior to returning? ……… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/7D7rDGpqwl — Latesha Dejean 🇹🇹🇭🇹 (@bookishgrlmagic) May 16, 2022

Now that Ari and Bini are in the US, it’s unclear what their financial situation is. But, Ariela seems unbothered by it all, as she has been sharing positive and motivating messages with her 371k Instagram followers.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.