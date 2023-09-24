90 Day Fiance viewers say ‘poor Gino’ as they poke fun at his uncoordinated dance moves

Jasmine Pineda has all the right moves, but unfortunately, her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, does not.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers had a front-row seat as Gino danced — or at least hilariously tried to dance the night away with his fiance Jasmine.

It was the most uncoordinated thing we’ve seen in a long time, but it certainly made for a good laugh at Gino’s expense.

People poked fun at the 54-year-old in the comments and noted his lack of skills on the dance floor, while others urged Jasmine to help him.

The Panama native revealed that she has tried and has officially given up on her attempts to help Gino improve his dance skills.

Meanwhile, Jasmine can look forward to more of that as the couple is still together and set to walk down the aisle in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

Fans of the franchise were shocked to see the tumultuous duo in the recently released trailer — as we wrongly predicted they would have ended their romance by now.

They’ve been called toxic several times over, and Jasmine even admitted that in an interview with Monsters and Critics.

Nonetheless, Jasmine is now living in the U.S. with Gino, and we’ll soon see how that plays out when the new season airs.

Gino Palazzolo tries to get jiggy on the dance floor with Jasmine Pineda

Jasmine posted a video on Instagram that showed her and Gino having a fun night out at a poolside event.

“Before the 90 day is about to end, but a new season of 90 day fiancé is around the corner! wrote Jasmine in the post. “Buckle up cause it’s gonna be the wildest ride 🎢 Anything can happen 🍿🤯,”

The video showed the brunette beauty dancing with Gino, who sadly had no skills of his own to showcase as he gyrated behind her with no rhythm.

The couple was having fun, but Gino was mocked over his dancing after the TLC star posted the clip online.

90 Day Fiance viewers laugh at Gino’s uncoordinated dancing

People had a lot to say about Gino’s dancing, with one commenter writing, “Poor Gino! How much did he drink 😂…”

“We gotta get Gino some dance lessons 😆 I like the fact that he keeps trying though,” said someone else.

One person told Jasmine that she should teach Gino how to dance, but the 36-year-old said it’s not for lack of trying, and added, “We give up 😔.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Meanwhile, some 90 Day Fiance viewers noted that Gino’s two left feet on the dance floor indicate his skills in the bedroom.

“If he humps like he dances you have my condolences! 😂,” said one hilarious commenter.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“Men who can dance make great lovers: Men who can not dance suck at it!” reiterated someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.