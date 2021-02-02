90 Day Fiance viewers say Jovi is trash, call him a bully for his reaction to Yara’s pregnancy news

Jovi demands Yara takes another pregnancy test after she revealed pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Yara Zaya broke her baby news to Jovi Dufren, who had just returned from a month-long work excursion.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian revealed that she was pregnant while the couple was visiting a New Orleans henna artist. Jovi, who was stunned, did not believe his fiancee and he was quickly slammed by 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The New Orleans native justified his reaction by claiming that his fiance once joked about being pregnant. As revealed in a previous episode, this isn’t the first time the couple conceived a baby.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi and Yara met on a travel dating app and they developed the relationship by getting together in Budapest. The meeting led to them vacationing across the world together before she ended up pregnant six months into their relationship. When asked about the pregnancy that occurred early in their relationship, Jovi said the following.

“I was dumbfounded, it was so unexpected. This is not what I’m ready for. I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought, ‘This is her ticket to America,'” Jovi stated while adding. “But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us closer together.”

Yara ended up having a miscarriage in a foreign country while Jovi was at work. The couple worked through their early issues and he proposed to her in Cuba.

90 Day Fiance fans slam Jovi

Viewers of Sunday night’s episode were not too pleased about Jovi’s reaction to the baby news. The 90 Day Fiance star posted the clip of the exchange on his Instagram account and one viewer called him a “jerk,” then recommended he “grows up.”

Another viewer brought up her miscarriage, claiming it too sensitive a topic for her to lie about: “Sure she’s not going to lie and already had a miscarriage he’s so insensitive.”

90 Day viewers took to Twitter, calling Jovi “trash” and a “bully” for his reaction to the baby news.

Pic credit: @PollySeattle/Twitter

Jovi later demanded Yara take another pregnancy test before accepting the news but claimed that he was happy. One fan defended Jovi’s reaction by implying that he may have been lied to in the past.

“This is the voice of a man who’s been fake baby trapped at least once before,” one viewer wrote.

Do Jovi and Yara have a baby?

Since the current season of 90 Day Fiancé is still airing, the couples are keeping their current relationship status a secret.

Therefore, it is unclear whether Yara has given birth since the episode was recorded.

90 Day Fiance fans believe that they have proof that Yara gave birth to a baby girl based on clues she has dropped on social media, though it is yet to be confirmed on the popular TLC series.