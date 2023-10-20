90 Day Fiance viewers roast Rob for his cringey airport dance

Move over Asuelu Pulaa, there’s a new airport dancer in town and his name is Rob, the newest 90 Day Fiance star.

The Season 10 newbie attempted to pull off a not-so-well-choreographed dance to impress his girlfriend, Sophie, but it was cringe-worthy, to say the least.

Viewers are roasting Rob for the embarrassing display that gave us flashbacks of Asuelu’s first arrival in the US — when he rocked a traditional sarong and then broke out in a dance for Kalani.

Rob didn’t go the extra mile with fancy attire, but it was just as embarrassing for Sophie as it was for Kalani at the time.

The UK export was admittedly very confused–and so were we–as Rob showcased his dance moves.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sophie stood awkwardly with her stacks of suitcases in tow –while probably praying for it to be over.

90 Day Fiance viewers roast Rob over his cringe airport dance

Sophie wasn’t impressed with Rob’s dance moves, and neither were viewers who took to social media to roast him after a clip was posted online.

“This was the cringiest thing I’ve seen in a while. So embarrassing,” wrote one commenter.

“I got second hand embarrassment 😭,” said someone else.

A 90 Day Fance viewer said, “I’m having flashbacks of asuelu meeting kelani at the airport 😂.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“I would literally get back on that plane and never return lol,” remarked one commenter.

Another added, “This may have been the hardest I’ve ever cringed watching this show, and that’s including what we saw between Gino and Jasmine in the jacuzzi 😭😭.”

Rob and Sophie’s love is just starting to play out in Season 10

This is just the beginning of Rob and Sophie’s love story, and we’re eager to see how this one plays out.

The couple is from two different worlds and will have to make a lot of compromises for their relationship to survive.

Sophie is a spoiled rich girl who went to a private school in Spain, while Rob lives on the wrong side of the tracks in Los Angeles.

However, this must be true love because Sophie left her posh home in England to tough it out with Rob and his dog in his tiny, one-bedroom apartment with nary a couch in sight.

Sophie is hopeful that their dreary living arrangement will only be temporary and that they’ll be able to quickly move to a nicer home.

However, it seems Rob has neither the means nor the intentions to move out of the shabby space anytime soon.

After giving up so much of her fancy life for a modest one in the US, will Sophie stick around for the long haul? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.