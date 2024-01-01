90 Day Fiance viewers refuse to watch latest spinoff: ‘Very boring watching the same old faces’

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has entertained viewers since 2014, and TLC has no plans to slow down soon.

The premise of the show is that U.S. citizens share their international love stories as they bring their foreign partners to America on a K-1 visa.

The franchise has become so popular that several spinoffs have debuted in recent years, including 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to name a few.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, like it or not, four new seasons of spinoffs are coming to TLC this winter.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to new seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In anticipation of one of the upcoming spinoffs, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiance uploaded a promo video to its official Instagram feed, showing one of the most well-known franchise couples, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren.

In the caption of the video, @90dayfiance wrote, “How have Jovi and Yara been doing since #TheLastResort? Find out on the new season of #90Day: Diaries, premiering January 8 at 9/8c!”

90 Day Fiance critics aren’t excited about the upcoming spinoffs

Thousands of 90 Day Fiance viewers liked the post, but hundreds expressed their disdain for the forthcoming fifth season of 90 Day Diaries in the comments section.

One disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewer called the franchise’s spinoffs “so boring” and felt TLC uses the “same people recycled with forced drama.”

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t exactly thrilled about another spinoff. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another Instagram user voiced, “TLC [needs] to stop recycling old couples & scripting boring drama for them. We want new, genuine couples.”

“NOOOOOOOOOO WE WANT NO MORE,” commented another, with one critic expressing that Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries is “the spinoff that no one asked for.”

Others indicated they’ve stopped watching all of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, calling them “very boring,” and accused TLC of needing to “up their game.”

90 Day Fiance fans think the spinoffs have become “boring.” Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Some threw shade at Yara and Jovi’s storyline, claiming that the Ukrainian native “will do everything to be relatable, boring,” and hoping she breaks free from Jovi and joins a future season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

TLC announces several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs beginning this month

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Yara and Jovi aren’t the only couple who will reemerge on 90 Day Diaries Season 5.

Quite a few 90 Day Fiance couples will share their current storylines as they document themselves on their own terms.

The cast will include Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Tom Brooks, Caesar Mack, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Cortney Reardanz, and Syngin Colchester.

Not only is 90 Day Diaries getting renewed for another season, but as we mentioned, so are 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance fans are in for a lot more drama between now and March with the announcement of four more reboots, so the real question is, are you ready to make time to watch it all?

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries premieres on Monday, January 8, at 9/8c on TLC.