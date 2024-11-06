90 Day Fiance viewers react to Rayne’s ‘unhinged’ rants aimed at Chidi

Rayne Fernandez is at it again.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie has already launched into multiple tirades on social media, but she isn’t finished yet.

While she and Chidi Ikpeamaeze’s storyline plays out in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rayne has been busy spilling tea off camera.

On her Threads page, Rayne has made her alleged ex, Chidi, her target as she’s been lashing out at his behavior.

Rayne’s most recent Threads activity was captured and shared on Instagram by @90dayfiance_alexa in a post captioned, “I don’t think she’ll ever stop posting…”

As the screenshots show, Rayne went to town, throwing major shade at Chidi and his family members.

Rayne attacks Chidi’s character in multiple social media rants

In one such post, the Española, New Mexico native accused Chidi of “[covering] himself with so many lies he can’t unbury himself.”

Rayne also wrote that Chidi kept asking her what she would do if he showed up at her door and implied that 90 Day Fiance producers made it look like she was “wrong.”

The TLC newbie also claimed that Chidi asked her to get an apartment days before she left Nigeria but portrayed a different view of her character on camera.

In Rayne’s posts, which were uploaded minutes apart, she referred to Chidi as a “fool,” spoke of “witch doctors” and “black magic,” and accused Chidi of being a “Nigerian scammer.”

90 Day Fiance fans react to Rayne’s ‘unhinged’ messages

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who read Rayne’s Threads posts scurried to the comments section to respond to the chaotic messages.

The consensus was that Rayne needed to dial it down a notch.

One such commenter deemed Rayne “certifiable” after reading her posts.

“She’s unhinged,” added another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

One commenter referred to Rayne’s Threads posts as “the most tangential, blabbering jibberish” they’d ever read.

“As someone who’s been manic…ummm…is she manic?!” proposed another 90 Day Fiance fan, who echoed the sentiment that Rayne’s posts were “unhinged.”

90 Day Fiance alum Lisa Hamme said jokingly, “Cliff notes please.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

@itsliiiike added, “She’s an embarrassment to her children.”

Rayne remains outspoken on social media

Rayne has been occupied with posting updates about her and Chidi’s broken relationship, which means she likely broke her NDA.

This would explain why she and Chidi were reportedly uninvited from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

In addition to spilling tea about her and Chidi’s relationship woes, Rayne has also taken aim at 90 Day Fiance producers and viewers.

Rayne claims she’s being painted in a bad light and, therefore, receiving unfounded criticism online.

However, 90 Day Fiance fans would beg to differ as they feel Rayne has exhibited enough “crazy” behavior on camera to earn herself the title of the franchise’s next Angela Deem.

But as far as Rayne is concerned, she won’t stop speaking out and doesn’t care what anyone says about it. In fact, she considers herself one of the “brightest stars.”

As she wrote in one of her recent Threads posts, “IM GOING TO BE REMEMBERED 😃🤣HECK YA I AM. Name in the stars and I am one of the brightest ✨️ 🥰.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.