90 Day Fiance viewers react to Mohamed’s behavior towards Yve

Things got heated between Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance after Mohamed instigated an issue over sponsorship.

Mohamed was frustrated that Yve would not make their marriage official sooner so that he could get his green card sooner and be able to travel back to Egypt to see his mom. He also wanted her to rush the process so he could start his life in America faster.

Yve felt like she deserved the wedding of her dreams and did not want to relent on getting married during their wedding ceremony.

As a result of their impasse, Mohamed texted Yve from the other room in the same house and said he would start looking for another sponsor. Yve entered the room he was in, and the pair argued about what Mohamed said.

Yve said she felt replaceable, and Mohamed thought Yve was being selfish. Mohamed was under the impression it would be easy for him to get another sponsor after arriving in America and Yve reminded him that it’s not.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to the dramatic situation on social media.

90 Day Fiance viewers discussed Mohamed Abdelhamed’s behavior toward Yve Arellano

On Instagram, several 90 Day Fiance fan pages shared their thoughts on what they saw from Mohamed.

One page reposted the scene where Yve received the text message saying, “So I think if you are so busy to do your paperwork for me maybe we can find another sponsor because this time is from my life!! I need to be able to work and having a normal life in this country.”

The fan page added, “He is showing you who he is…”

In the caption, they also wrote, “Read the signs!!!! (Red flag emojis).”

Another fan account shared a picture of Mohamed from the last episode saying, “This is stuff I don’t care about.”

Above the photo, they wrote, “If apathy was a person.”

In the caption, they added, “Mohamed really goes above and beyond in this weeks episode.”

Other 90 Day Fiance critics weighed in on Mohamed Abdelhamed’s behavior

Instagram wasn’t the only place 90 Day Fiance viewers were reacting to what they saw from Mohamed; Twitter was ablaze too.

One person shared the still image of Mohamed’s text message to Yve and commented, “Mohamed truly has no idea how the K1 works. Dude acts like he can hop on tinder and find a new sponsor.”

Mohamed truly has no idea how the K1 works. Dude acts like he can hop on tinder and find a new sponsor. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/eBA0SQ7zy9 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) July 11, 2022

Someone else shared, “I don’t know how many ways or times Mohamed has to say I don’t care about you Yve give me my green card for her to understand.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer shared a still image of Mohamed and blasted him.

Mohamed has been saying all along what he wants. He wants a green card so he can work & send money home to momma. He needs to marry someone to get the green card, & Yve is attractive enough & dumb enough to suit his needs. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/ptUGAPAsRG — Serenity (@SerenityAfter) July 11, 2022

The viewer wrote, “Mohamed has been saying all along what he wants. He wants a green card so he can work & send money home to momma. He needs to marry someone to get the green card, & Yve is attractive enough & dumb enough to suit his needs.”

