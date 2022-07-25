90 Day Fiance viewers react to Kara Bass’ wedding day dress and hairstyle

Kara’s wedding day look got mixed reviews from 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer tied the knot during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance and viewers shared their opinions of her wedding day style.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 newbies Kara and Guillermo were the first couple this season to get married. Their wedding was rushed with only 90 days to plan, but they managed to pull it off and have a beautiful ceremony before their friends and family.

Whenever there is a wedding, the guests – and 90 Day Fiance viewers, in this case – tend to focus on the bride and her look for the special day.

Kara’s look was revealed on Sunday night’s episode as she got ready for her and Guillermo’s nuptials. Kara chose a 1940s-style hairdo, wearing her chin-length bob in pin curls that her hairstylist parted on the side and brushed out, giving her plenty of volume.

For her wedding gown, Kara – who recently “spiced up” her look with chunky blonde highlights – chose a simple and chic one with an off-the-shoulder, cuffed, low-cut neckline with a form-fitting bodice and button detail extending down the back. Kara opted for minimal jewelry, wearing only pearl drop earrings, allowing the cut of her dress to take center stage.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter where they shared their opinions on Kara’s 1940s-themed look, which received a mix bag of compliments and criticism.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Kara Bass’ wedding day look

Many loved how Kara’s choice of dress and hairstyle came together, with one viewer tweeting, “Kara is SLAYING that wedding dress 🤩.”

“Wow, Kara really pulled that look off,” wrote another fan of the show who admired Kara’s timeless look. “She looks old Hollywood glam. Love the dress.”

“Kara looks stunning!” wrote another one of Kara’s admirers.

Not everyone was loving Kara’s wedding day look

However, not everyone was on board with Kara’s look, particularly her hairstyle. One critic said, “Kara’s wedding hair is awful. AWFUL.”

Another critic echoed the sentiment with their tweet: “[Kara’s] hair for her wedding who said that was okay?”

Another Twitter user felt Kara’s hair looked as though she got caught in a storm. They included a photo of Kara and her mom walking down the aisle and tweeted, “Kara paid money for someone to do her hair like this when she could have gone in a hurricane simulator and got the same look.”

Ahead of Sunday night’s episode, Kara took to her Instagram where she modeled several potential wedding dress options that she considered. In her caption for the post, Kara wrote, “Pulling together an entire wedding in just weeks is nuts but finding a dress was seriously one of the hardest parts.”

Although none of the dresses Kara modeled in her Instagram post were the one she ultimately chose for her big day, she certainly had fun trying them on and looked beautiful in the process.

