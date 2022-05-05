90 Day Fiance viewers question if Russ approves of Paola Mayfield’s sexy string bikini

Paola’s fans are curious whether Russ approved of her string bikini selfie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield got heads turning in her latest bikini selfie, and her fans want to know if Russ approved.

Paola doesn’t shy away from showing off her curves on social media, and the 34-year-old’s latest bikini post definitely got tongues wagging.

On May 4, Paola took to Instagram where she used the Star Wars-themed play on words, “May the 4th be with you,” in her caption that read, “#maythe4thbewithyou 😏 # #happyhumpday🐫”

Paola Mayfield gets cheeky in string bikini

Along with her caption, Paola shared a bikini selfie that didn’t leave much to the imagination. Sporting a black string bikini, the Colombian beauty put her enviable curves on display as she posed in her RV’s bedroom.

Paola turned away from the camera for the snap, popping one leg forward as she stood, looking over one shoulder as one hand rested on a nearby dresser. Her long, dark hair cascaded down her back and covered part of her backside.

The skimpy string bikini shot received plenty of attention between likes and comments. One comment, in particular, caught Paola’s eye, however.

One of Paola’s 1.1 million Instagram followers was curious how her husband Russ Mayfield felt about his wife sharing such a seductive photo on social media, especially after he struggled with Paola modeling in skimpy outfits during their time on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance fan asks Paola if Russ approves of provocative snap

“Not trying to be rude. Is [your] hubby ok with this?” Paola’s fan asked. “I know in 90 day when you posed like this he was upset. I’m glad [you’re] doing good.”

Paola explained, “He understood that I come from different culture and that he has no right to change that from me.”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola’s reply received mixed reactions from other followers. One of Paola’s critics felt that she should save the skimpy bikini pics for Russ’ eyes only: “You are a beautiful woman, you don’t have to show so much of your body for people to see your beauty. Save some for your husband’s eyes.”

Another one of Paola’s followers came to her defense with their reply, which read, “Her marriage…her business to manage. Not your concern.”

In her Instagram Stories, Paola then shared a front-facing mirror selfie, modeling the same black string bikini and showing off her toned abs. In a second slide, Paola had fun with her haters, who commented that she was showing too much skin.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador shared a screenshot of her post with an emoji of a woman laughing with her hand over her mouth and wrote, “How to piss people off 🤣🤣🤣”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

As a professional wrestler, Zumba instructor, personal trainer, and nutrition coach, Paola works hard to keep her physique in tip-top shape, and she doesn’t apologize to her haters for showing off what she works so hard to maintain.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.