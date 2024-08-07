90 Day Fiance viewers put Statler on blast for the way she greeted Dempsey: ‘Pathetic and loathsome’

Statler Riley wasn’t exactly thrilled to see her girlfriend after months apart.

In Monday night’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Statler finally arrived in England to begin a life on the road with her lady love, Dempsey Wilkinson.

While Dempsey hoped for a warm welcome, Statler’s greeting was anything but.

Statler was exhausted from her flight and admitted that her battery was depleted. She didn’t even have enough energy to smile. But Dempsey felt that she deserved at least a little effort on Statler’s part.

Dempsey told Statler, “Even if my battery level was so low, I would still be excited to see you. I would still want to hug you and, you know, smile … but obviously, we’re very different in that respect.”

During a solo confessional, Statler admitted that instead of being excited to see Dempsey and embark on van life, she was having second thoughts.

She thought, “Holy s**t, what have I done?”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers call out Statler’s attitude

After watching Statler and Dempsey’s lackluster reunion play out, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers headed to social media to offer their two cents, and the consensus was that Statler was insufferable.

Flocking to X (formerly Twitter), Statler’s critics sounded off.

One such X user admitted they “can’t stand” Statler, claiming all she does is “bad mouth” Dempsey.

“This girl is nuts,” they added.

George Mossey wrote that Statler “CLEARLY” doesn’t want to live in a van with Dempsey and questioned why she would commit to something she doesn’t want to do.

Another critic questioned why Statler agreed to live in a van if she felt as though Dempsey was using her.

X user Alley Cat boldly claimed, “If I was Dempsey I’d bust Statler right in the face. Because you literally wanted to move in with this woman, and now you got it, and you’re upset now?”

@iwannahoopitup2 posted, “Statler needs serious therapy. … Get some help.”

When Statler got off the plane, her only goal was to be coddled and pitied. When Dempsey didn't give that over, she tantrumed.



@EHillPapercraft chimed in with a photo of Statler looking less than enthused when she arrived at the airport in London.

“When Statler got off the plane, her only goal was to be coddled and pitied. When Dempsey didn’t give that over, she tantrumed,” the caption read. “Pathetic and loathesome[sic].”

One 90 Day Fiance fan called Statler “confused,” accusing her of not knowing “up from down.”

Statler made some bold claims against Dempsey

Perhaps Statler’s behavior on Monday night’s episode was due to her recent claims that Dempsey cheated on her and scammed her out of money.

Statler took to her Instagram Stories earlier this year, where she accused Dempsey of “manipulating” her into taking on debt while Dempsey lived rent-free in their van, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Statler posted photos of Dempsey with their van, calling her a “scam artist,” and claimed Dempsey caused her to go further into debt.

“Can I afford her $700/month van rent AND my own apartment rent?” Statler wrote.

“Find out next time on You’ve Been Scammed By A British Gypsy & Everyone saw it coming but you!”

Statler also claimed that she “took the fall” for Dempsey, choosing not to spill the tea about her alleged affair, which she said she discovered via a 90 Day Fiance producer.

The Texas native said she learned about the affair while filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way but wanted to protect Dempsey’s reputation.

“I took the fall. I took every fall,” Statler griped. “Before the 90 was me looking stupid so she wouldn’t have to. I ruined my rep for her.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.