90 Day Fiance viewers love Shaeeda’s friend Eutris

Shaeeda’s BFF Eutris was blunt with Bilal. Pic credit: TLC

TLC star Shaeeda Sween‘s friend Eutris has gained herself some fans after her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Shaeeda and her husband Bilal Hazziez don’t agree on starting a family. Shaeeda is quickly approaching 40 years old, and per their prenuptial agreement, she wants to have a child ASAP; however, Bilal wants to wait.

In a recent episode of Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda met up with her BFF Eutris, who sat down for a candid conversation with Bilal.

Bilal felt that his and Shaeeda’s relationship wasn’t any of Eutris’ business, but as Shaeeda’s best friend, Eutris saw things differently.

The conversation between Bilal and Eutris became intense, and following the scene, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took to Twitter where many of them showed their support for Shaeeda’s loyal friend.

“I do not think Eutris is wrong,” read one tweet from a viewer, while another pointed out that Eutris “peeped Bilal’s bs in one visit.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers show support for Shaeeda Sween’s BFF Eutris

One viewer felt Eutris is the kind of friend that anybody would want to have “in their corner,” after noting that she could tell what type of person Bilal was after just one visit with him.

Pic credit: @TiaraBrown96/@KhadijahMoaning/@olateeman/@whytedymonds/Twitter

“I’m team Eutris,” another viewer tweeted. “This chick is speaking all kind of truth. She saw Bilal for what he is in quick time.”

Despite the outpouring of support that Eutris received, there were also fans of the show who felt her behavior was a bit over the top and out of line.

Eutris also received backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers

Calling Eutris “nosey,” one of her critics felt she needed to stay out of Shaeeda and Bilal’s marriage issues.

After her conversation with Bilal, Eutris suggested to Shaeeda that if she wanted to have babies soon and on her own time, she should conveniently forget to take her birth control pills. This didn’t sit well with some 90 Day Fiance viewers who called out Eutris for her suggestion.

Pic credit: @priyaffs/@ttttt23417/@lovinglife12569/@cb_yellowjacket/Twitter

Another critic called Eutris a “bad influence” on Shaeeda for suggesting she skip taking her birth control pills.

Echoing the sentiment that Eutris should have stayed out of Shaeeda and Bilal’s personal business, another viewer tweeted, “Eutris may have made valid points, but she should have stayed out of Bilal and Shaeeda’s business in the first place!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.