90 Day Fiance viewers have no faith in Ashley and Manuel’s relationship: ‘Never gonna work’

90 Day Fiance newbie Ashley is a witch, but it doesn’t sit well with her fiance, Manuel.

This couple faced hardship as soon as Manuel arrived in the U.S.

Between Manuel expressing his disapproval of Ashley’s dog, Rico Suave, sleeping in their bed to the Ecuadorian native wanting more control in their relationship, Ashley is already stressing out, and Manuel has only been in America for one day.

So the fact that Manuel isn’t fully versed on Ashley’s definition of a witch just adds to the abundance of red flags.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Manuel pressed Ashley to explain whether she’s involved in “magical powers obtained from the devil.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Manuel told Ashley that he believed witches were only out to inflict harm on others, but she wasn’t having it.

Their disagreement ended with Ashley walking outside to get some air and vent to TLC’s producers about Manuel’s misunderstanding about her identity and feeling judged by her partner.

Ashley admitted that she has a “lot of work ahead of her” and was irritated that Manuel believed her witch practices were like the “old-school Snow White” definitions of the term.

Manuel told producers that because he’s “very Catholic,” it hurt him to accept Ashley’s witchiness.

Not only was Ashley questioning whether her relationship with Manuel would last, but so were 90 Day Fiance viewers.

In the comments section, they sounded off, making it clear that they believe Ashley and Manuel are in no way a suitable couple.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Ashley and Manuel’s beliefs are too different for their relationship to last

“Y’all are not compatible. Period!!” wrote one naysayer. “There’s no way a witch and catholic can be together!”

Another wrote, “Come on now, it’s not gonna work! She even mentioned how catholic he was, that says it all!”

90 Day Fiance viewers think Ashley and Manuel don’t stand a chance. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Then why did you get with a catholic????” asked one curious 90 Day Fiance fan. “No offense but if you get with a Latino man, you should expect that they’re probably going to be catholic or anti witchcraft.”

Admittedly, Ashley confessed that she would be going against everything she believed in if she married somebody who doesn’t understand or respect what she does.

But she believes Manuel has a lot of work to do before they’re at that point.

It looks as though Ashley and Manuel were able to push past their disagreements

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, it appears that Ashley and Manuel were able to work through their issues.

The two were spotted at the 90 Day Fiance 10-year celebration that recently took place in New York City, implying that Manuel made good on his K-1 visa, meaning he and Ashley went through with tying the knot.

And in an Instagram post dated October 2023, Ashley uploaded a selfie of herself and Manuel and in the caption, hinted that Manuel’s K-1 visa was finally approved.

“We finally get to celebrate my Scorpio King tonight!” she wrote.

“After waiting for our visa approval for almost 2 years….8 trips back and forth to Ecuador and a long distance love that goes back to our early 20s, today’s the day!!!! To say that there is a lot at stake is an understatement.”

So, despite their very different views, it looks as though Ashley and Manuel were meant for each other after all.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.