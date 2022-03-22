90 Day Fiance viewers have a lot to say about Mahogany leaving Ben stranded in latest episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reacted to Mahogany Roca leaving Ben Rathbun stranded. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany left Ben stranded in Huacachina, Peru where they were vacationing and viewers had pointed reactions to that move.

Ben and Mahogany had an uncomfortable conversation that resulted in Mahogany walking away from Ben the day before they were supposed to depart Huacachina together. The drive back to San Bartolo, where Mahogany lived, was going to take around four hours.

The morning they were set to leave, Ben found out that Mahogany had ditched him and went back to San Bartolo the night before. This meant he had to get a $250 cab ride back to San Bartolo alone.

Many viewers sided with Mahogany on her decision to strand Ben given the way their conversation went the day before and how wary of Ben Mahogany had become.

Before the 90 Days fans reacted on Twitter to Mahogany skipping out on Ben.

One observer of the situation remarked, “Mahogany leaving creepy Ben stranded four hours away was a boss move. Don’t worry Ben, all part of god’s plan.”

Another critic remarked, “Ben is damn near 55 years old. Are men clueless that they don’t pick up on social cues? She handed you a note. Told you she wanted to leave and you expect her to be their in the morning to drive 4 hours to the airport.”

Ben is damn near 55 years old. Are men clueless that they don't pick up on social cues. She handed you a note. Told you she wanted to leave and you expect her to be their in the morning to drive 4 hours to the airport. #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/RvjABXb6LJ
March 21, 2022

There was someone else who got a kick out of Mahogany’s actions and jabbed, “Omg, the only thing better than Ben finding a man in Mahogany’s room is the fact she left town the night before without a word and stuck him with a $250 car bill.”

Ben Rathbun’s family was skeptical of his relationship with Mahogany Roca

Before leaving for Peru to meet Mahogany for the first time, Ben sat his children and ex-wife down to tell them about Mahogany and his plans with her.

His children were very skeptical and did not think the entire situation was a good idea. They also noted that Mahogany’s photos were filtered and altered.

Ben’s ex-wife brought up his last relationship with a young woman in her twenties and how he put that other woman before his kids. He promised he wouldn’t make the same mistakes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.