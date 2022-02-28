90 Day Fiance viewers drag Natalie Mordovtseva for posting ‘girl’s trip video’ amid Russo-Ukrainian war

Natalie Mordovtseva came under fire for posting about “girl’s trip videos” amid the Russo-Ukrainian war. Pic credit: Discovery+

Natalie Mordovtseva was dragged by 90 Day Fiance fans who felt some of her posts amid the Russo-Ukrainian war were insensitive.

Several cast members within the 90 Day Fiance franchise hail from Ukraine or Russia. Natalie Mordovtseva is one of them, as a native of Ukraine.

The blonde model recently made the trek to Florida to visit her friend and fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Varya Malina, a native of Russia. A few days later, Natalie shared a video on Instagram of herself attempting to rollerskate.

90 Day Fiance fans have been paying attention to the tensions in Ukraine and the actions of some of the country’s natives, namely Natalie.

A 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram recently shared a post showing another Ukraine native from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Yara Zaya, reacting to the war on Fox News.

In the comments section, most 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out how they were glad to see Yara using her fame and platform for a good cause and offered prayers and well wishes for Yara and her family in Ukraine.

90 Day Fiance viewers single out Natalie Mordovtseva’s actions amid Russo-Ukrainian war

However, some other 90 Day Fiance fans singled out Natalie, another Ukrainian native, and her actions during this time.

“Good for her!” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan of Yara’s appearance on the news. “Unlike Nutalie and Varya, who are posting girl’s trip videos. 🗑🗑🗑,” they added.

Another fan echoed their sentiments and replied to the comment, “@gotta_getta_life I couldn’t be out having fun while my mother and family is living alone in a country that’s being invaded and misses being shot at. Smh…”

“@realityshtshow agree 💯,” penned another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Yet another 90 Day Fiance viewer commented, “@gotta_getta_life naturally from those only about them. I just saw yet another video of Crazy Natalie rolling skating well trying to , laughing and smiling and posing for the camera. Comments where turned off.”

Natalie addresses the war

Since their comments, however, Natalie has addressed the war on Instagram in a more serious light. Over the weekend, Natalie shared a video of Ukrainian natives holding their country’s flag and singing hymns.

Natalie captioned the post, “Please stop the war!🛑 Our people are dying🥺 Ukrainian nation has never attacked no one ~ we have always wanted a peace! 🙏”

In another post over the weekend, Natalie urged her followers to sign a petition asking NATO to close the air space over Ukraine.

“Help my country 🇺🇦🙏 Stop genocide 🛑✋,” she captioned her post. “Find the link in my saved story! ☝️☝️ Sign the petition ✅✅✅”

Recently, 90 Day Fiance fans also questioned how Natalie is still in the U.S. after Season 2 The Single Life’s Tell All revealed that her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Youngquist has yet to file her green card paperwork.

We continue to wish everyone affected by the Russo-Ukrainian War continued safety amid this evolving situation.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.