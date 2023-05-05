90 Day Fiance viewers drag Big Ed Brown and his ‘luv’ Liz Woods as they reunite with a kiss

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are still trying to make their relationship work, much to the dismay of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Despite a tumultuous relationship history and 90 Day Fiance fans urging Liz to kick Ed to the curb, she keeps coming back for more.

A recent Instagram post shared by Ed has fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise puking in their mouths and questioning why in the world Liz would keep taking Ed back.

The Instagram Reel, set to the song The Mighty Rio Grande by This Will Destroy You, featured Big Ed and Liz seated together in a restaurant.

Ed filmed himself and Liz, who was talking on her phone, and wrote in text over their images, “My luv..!”

Several seconds into the video, Liz leaned in to give Big Ed a kiss.

There was no caption for the video other than Liz’s Instagram handle, which Big Ed tagged. The Reel received nearly 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments, limited by Big Ed.

Among the hundreds of comments were quite a few from 90 Day Fiance viewers who expressed their repugnance at seeing Liz and Ed back together and sharing a smooch.

90 Day Fiance viewers put ‘dysfunctional pair’ Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown on blast

One of Big Ed’s followers joked he had to “force” the kiss out of Liz, while another wrote that Liz “deserves so much better!”

“I choose death,” wrote another critic.

90 Day Fiance fans can’t understand why Liz would continue to let Ed back into her life. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

One Instagram user asked, “She still hasn’t run far far away???”

Clearly not in favor of Liz and Ed’s rekindling, another follower commented, “I just puked in my mouth.”

Big Ed’s critics continue to slam Liz for taking him back. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

“You two hot messes were made for each other,” penned another detractor, with another referring to Big Ed and Liz as a “dysfunctional pair” with “endless issues!”

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods keep coming back to each other

Big Ed’s post comes on the heels of his and Liz’s last appearance on TLC, during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Big Ed and Liz had ended things on the show, and following the Tell All, the two ended up leaving separately.

Meanwhile, the couple has been spotted in Arkansas, sparking rumors that they’ve relocated there. Big Ed and Liz were seen at the DMV and looked happy as they walked together in the parking lot, coffees in hand and smiles on their faces.

Most recently, Big Ed shared a photo earlier this month depicting himself, Liz, and two friends hanging out in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Liz placed her arms around Big Ed’s neck as the two posed outside with their friends in the snap. Big Ed captioned the photo, “@i_cantbelieveitsnot_erwin has an an amazing voice and great talent. Wonderful birthday night visiting in Eureka Springs. @e_92_marie.”

Meanwhile, the last time Liz mentioned Ed in her Instagram feed was in December 2022.

In the post below, Liz shared a compilation video of herself and Ed dressed up for a formal event. The song Magic Moments by Austin Farwell played as the images changed back and forth between color and black and white. There was no caption included with the post.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.