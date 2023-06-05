90 Day Fiance viewers don’t believe Jasmine’s age as Season 6 of Before the 90 Days premieres

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has kicked off, and Jasmine Pineda is gracing viewers with her presence once again.

TLC cameras are following Jasmine and her fiance Gino Paolozzolo’s love story for another season, including their explosive arguments and quirky behavior.

Jasmine made quite the impression during Episode 1, visiting a doctor to discuss making her a “virgin” again in an effort to please Gino sexually, who she says has no sexual desire for her.

TLC shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram page ahead of Sunday’s premiere episode in a post captioned, “Jasmine wants a major 😳 rejuvenation Don’t miss the Gino’s reaction on the season premiere of #90DayFiance: Before The 90 Days, Sunday at 8/7c!”

In the clip, Jasmine reintroduced herself to viewers during a solo confessional, saying, “My name is Jasmine. I’m 35 years old, and I’m the whole package, you know?”

Jasmine continued describing herself as a perfectionist, adding, “I like to look and feel perfect.”

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise who watched the video clip headed to the comments section, where they offered their two cents.

Many commented on Gino’s sexual inadequacy, while others couldn’t help but focus on Jasmine’s appearance. After hearing Jasmine tell cameras she was 35, some 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to the comments to express their disbelief.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Jasmine Pineda looks older than 35

One such critic wrote, “35?! No offense at all but I would have guessed 45 at least. I’m about to turn 33 and I feel like I look like a child compared to her.”

Agreeing with the comment, another 90 Day Fiance viewer felt Jasmine appears “over 40” years old.

90 Day Fiance fans are in disbelief over Jasmine’s age. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Can’t believe she’s my age she looks like she’s in her 50s tf,” wrote another disbeliever.

One critic implied that Jasmine had plastic surgery that “went wrong,” causing her to look as though she’s “at least [in her] early 40s.”

Another viewer wrote that Jasmine claimed to be 35 during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, but in the screenshot below from an episode of Season 5, Jasmine’s age was listed as 34.

Jasmine’s age was 34 during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: Discovery+

Last year, the Panamanian native shared that she celebrated her 36th birthday, so does the timeline add up? If filming took place before last summer, then yes.

Jasmine remains unbothered by the age-shaming

This isn’t the first time Jasmine has been mocked for looking older than her age, either.

After turning 36, Jasmine took to Instagram to call out her critics, who, at the time, age-shamed her, telling the TLC star, “Oh, you’re ugly for 36, you look older, you look like you’re 40, 45.”

Jasmine admitted that the insults make her “sad” and revealed that she deleted the hateful comments before responding to the negativity.

“You know what, if that’s true — if you consider that I look older or whatever — it will never be a reason for me to feel bad for looking ‘old,'” Jasmine said.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.