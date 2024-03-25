90 Day Fiance viewers disgusted by ‘absolute worst scene’ in franchise history

We’ve watched some pretty wild scenes on 90 Day Fiance, but one scene from this week’s episode of Happily Ever After? takes the cake.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is underway, and we’re watching returning couple Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s storyline continue to play out.

On Sunday night, Jasmine and Gino went on their honeymoon, spending the night at a campground in Michigan.

Jasmine was less than thrilled about roughing it in a pop-up tent, but she was more than comfortable getting a little kinky before bed.

Jasmine was hopeful she’d “see stars” in the tent, and Gino promised to show her some “lightning.”

TLC recorded the couple inside the tent as they prepared for their honeymoon night, but we weren’t prepared for what went down in the tent.

Jasmine has no shame in her game when it comes to Gino’s toes

Jasmine promised “no inhibitions” as she removed Gino’s socks, proclaiming how much she loved his feet.

What ensued next had 90 Day Fiance viewers on the verge of vomiting as Jasmine proceeded to suck Gino’s toes.

The scene – which showed us way more than we needed to see – grossed out viewers so much that they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disgust.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are repulsed by Jasmine

One 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewer called the scene “the absolute worst scene in 90 Day Fiance history, and maybe in all of TV history.”

Not to be dramatic, but Jasmine sucking on Gino’s toes was the absolute worst scene in 90 Day Fiance history, and maybe in all of TV history 🤢#90DayFiance#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#HappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/JrEElBTsGi — @Amanda90DF (@Amanda90DF) March 25, 2024

Along with a gif of a reality TV star ready to puke, @VictoriaVerite echoed the sentiment, writing, “I could’ve went all my life without seeing Jasmine, sucking Gino’s toes.”

I could’ve went all my life without seeing Jasmine, sucking Gino’s toes #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/IKdf7aqXHQ — Victoria Vérité (@VictoriaVerite) March 25, 2024

Another X user was thankful the show was paused on their TV when Jasmine began to suck on Gino’s toes.

“As soon as I saw a toe, I hit fast forward,” their post read.

Thankfully I had the show paused while getting a drink and as soon as I saw a toe, I hit fast forward #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/pCoDPH9qNS — Kitty Babushka (@Jenni3kat) March 25, 2024

“I never thought #90DayFiance would be too much for me but I draw the line watching Jasmine sucking on Gino’s cheesy toes on #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter,” read another post from a viewer who was revolted by the scene.

“F U TLC!!!” they added.

I never thought #90DayFiance would be too much for me but I draw the line watching Jasmine sucking on Gino's cheesy toes on #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

F U TLC!!! pic.twitter.com/BZsLvfndgp — Jamille (@Jamille_H) March 25, 2024

Others chimed in, agreeing that Jasmine sucking Gino’s toes on national television was too much.

“What are we even watching anymore?” asked George Mossey.

Another fan of the show called the scene “so disturbing.”

90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t handle Jasmine and Gino’s infamous toe-sucking scene. Pic credit: @GeorgeMossey/@peaceeeandluvxo/@GMommie/X

“Omfg!!! I just almost threw up,” proclaimed @GMommie, calling Jasmine a “dirty disgusting pig” with “no shame or self worth.”

“Just absolutely disgusting!!!” they added.

Jasmine gets some disheartening news about her family coming to the U.S.

After enduring the nauseating scene in the tent, viewers watched Jasmine and Gino engage in their typical back-and-forth arguing.

During a visit with an immigration lawyer, Jasmine was heartbroken to learn that because of an omission on Gino’s part, she wouldn’t be able to bring her children to the U.S. for quite some time.

Gino never included Jasmine’s sons on the initial petition, which meant he had to refile for immigrant visas for the boys.

This also meant that Gino would have to shell out another $5,000, and Jasmine would have to wait one-and-a-half to two years before she could reunite with her kids on American soil.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.