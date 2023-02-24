90 Day Fiance viewers debate: Who is the cringiest cast member?

Throughout the history of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, there have been certain cast members who viewers have deemed cringy.

A select few names come to mind for many 90 Day Fiance viewers, and in a recent Instagram post, they voiced their opinions about the cringiest of them all.

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto — who made her franchise debut during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days — recently shared a TikTok video as a Reel on Instagram.

In the video, Stephanie stood in her hallway, pretending to look perplexed, with one finger on her chin. Text over the screen read, “There’s a 90 day fiance cast member who is cringier than you.”

Stephanie mouthed the words, “I’d like to meet her,” along with the voiceover and captioned the video, “Or maybe I win the award for one that has the hottest fan page 😏? 😆 you be the judge of that I guess!”

Stephanie’s Reel received over 1,300 likes, and some of her followers took to the comments section to weigh in on who they feel are the cringiest 90 Day Fiance cast members.

90 Day Fiance viewers vote for the cringiest cast member from the franchise

Most of the votes went to Big Ed Brown, which doesn’t come as a shock. 90 Day Fiance viewers have continually called for him to be fired by TLC for his behavior.

One of Stephanie’s followers didn’t want to mention Big Ed by name but also gave Mike Berk and Ximena Morales a vote, along with David Murphey and Lana.

A few of Stephanie’s followers jokingly referred to Big Ed as “Small Ed,” and Colt Johnson got an honorable mention as well.

“Nobody has said Natalie yet???” wrote another commenter, referring to Ukrainian native Natalie Mordovtseva.

Stephanie came to the defense of several cast members after some of her followers name-dropped them.

One viewer called out Tania Maduro and Angela Deem in their comment, which read, “Tania and Big Ed 🙌 Also Angela…. 😮.”

Stephanie defended Tania, replying, “never tania, she’s amazing.”

When another critic chose Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva, Stephanie came to her defense, responding, “awe but i love her!!”

Stephanie Matto’s life since 90 Day Fiance

Following her failed overseas relationship with Australian native Erika Owens, Stephanie tried her hand at love once again when she appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Stephanie met and fell in love with a Parisian she affectionately calls Frenchie, and it looks as though the two are still going strong. Stephanie recently shared that she and Frenchie explored American restaurants and shared their experience on her TikTok.

Since her time on the 90 Day Franchise, Stephanie found success with a peculiar business endeavor — selling her farts in jars — which has become a profitable endeavor for the Connecticut native.

Stephanie expanded on her lucrative business, adding a couple more unconventional items to her list. The TLC alum began selling her “fully slept in fart sheets” as well as bottling and selling her boob sweat.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.