90 Day Fiance viewers debate whether Elizabeth Potthast should have told her family she was pregnant

Elizabeth chose not to tell her family that she was pregnant and announced it on social media instead. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet chose not to tell Elizabeth’s family they were expecting their second child, and instead announced the news on social media.

Although Elizabeth and Andrei have already welcomed their second child, son Winston, off-camera, Elizabeth’s pregnancy is playing out during Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

With the tension between Elizabeth, her mom, and her sisters, she and Andrei decided not to tell her family directly they were expecting baby number two, but instead announced it on social media.

Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck Potthast, and Andrei’s father were the only family members who were made aware of the exciting news. Elizabeth and Andrei included their daughter, Ellie, in making the announcement with signs at the Grand Canyon, shocking their fathers.

Chuck, however, was disappointed that Elizabeth’s mom and siblings weren’t there to revel in the good news.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers gave their opinions on the matter on Twitter.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers sound off about Elizabeth Potthast announcing her pregnancy on social media

“Libby should have at least called her sisters and brother to tell them about the pregnancy,” griped one Happily Ever After? viewer, adding, “Finding out on social media with randoms is kinda cold.”

Another viewer had a different opinion and felt as though Chuck should stop “lecturing” Elizabeth about including her brother and sisters. The viewer voiced that Elizabeth should focus on herself, Andrei, Ellie, and their new baby, noting that siblings don’t necessarily need to “do everything together.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @OfTeamster/@VazquezPam/Twitter

One viewer infused some humor into the conversation. “Libby posting her pregnancy on IG before telling her family,” read another tweet, along with a pic of a man getting ready to hit a button labeled “more violence.”

Libby posting her pregnancy on IG before telling her family#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/QuPRz2GVOx — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) November 7, 2022

The Potthast family’s drama has become a major storyline

Elizabeth’s feud among her family members has become a major storyline in the franchise. Andrei has expressed his disdain for her family, except for Chuck, and doesn’t mince words when it comes to talking about his inlaws.

Elizabeth sided with Andrei and was upset that her sisters chose to attend their mom’s birthday party, despite promising her they wouldn’t.

Much of the drama among the Potthast family stemmed from Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie’s drinking, which most of them felt was an issue that needed attention.

Elizabeth’s mom disagreed and just wanted her children to come together for the sake of peace. However, that wasn’t the case, and the Potthast siblings are still divided.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.