90 Day Fiance viewers criticize Miona Bell’s Tell All makeup

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Miona Bell's Tell All makeup look.

Part 1 of the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All got heated as the cast members battled it out with each other and were forced to answer for some of their actions.

90 Day viewers also reacted to the drama they saw during the Tell All, and some surface digs were also made at the cast members.

Miona Bell’s Tell All makeup has been criticized by the 90 Day audience on social media. Many found it to be too much, and she was compared to looking clownish.

During the season, Miona pushed her desire to launch her own makeup line and talked about how important makeup was to her on several occasions.

Conversely, viewers also saw her without makeup throughout the season, so they had a baseline to judge her Tell All makeup.

Miona was on Season 9 with her husband, Jibri Bell, as their relationship in America developed under Jibri’s parent’s roof in South Dakota.

Miona Bell's Tell All makeup was judged by 90 Day Fiance viewers

It seems 90 Day Fiance viewers were not impressed with Miona Bell’s Tell All makeup. Many found it to be too much enough to have it be a hot topic on social media.

A 90 Day fan account on social media shared a close-up image of Miona from the Tell All where her makeup was very visible on her face.

Miona had filled in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, colored eyeshadow, and mascara on top of her heavy foundation. A very intense blush was on her cheeks, and her lip liner was very apparent over her glossy lips.

The meme about Miona read, “It’s like Kylie Jenner gets caught without editing looking all clownish and thick skinned.”

In the caption, the fan account added, “This type of make-up only looks good filtered. In person you look like a clown. Ain’t nobody jealous Jibri about how great you guys look together 🤡🤡🤡.”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers added their input on Miona Bell’s Tell All makeup

Adding to the meme’s sentiment, one critic remarked, “In person those type of make up its a whole new level of clown.”

Another viewer wrote, “It looked really bad!”

Someone else commented, “The reason they keep looking like this is because everyone comments ‘oh you’re so hot.’ No one on their page will tell them they look like s**t.”

The clown emoji and feeling that she looked like a clown came up several more times.

Yet another person slammed, “Her eyebrows are terrible. Idk who told her that’s cute.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.