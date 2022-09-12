90 Day Fiance viewers call out Bilal for his ‘manipulative’ treatment of Shaeeda

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not happy with Bilal Hazziez. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched alum Bilal Hazziez conversing with his Trinidadian wife, Shaeeda Sween, about the fight she had with his ex-wife, Shahidah.

Sheeda and Shahidah had mounting issues over Shaeeda feeling disrespected by Shahidah’s approach toward her regarding her and Bilal’s prenup. The situation was exacerbated during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All when the pair made no progress toward an understanding.

On Happily Ever After? the two women in Bilal’s life had an explosive verbal argument that left Bilal shocked and both women angrier.

Bilal has been called out by the 90 Day audience as well as his wife for his lecturing disposition in the past. Moreover, Bilal also has a reputation for being a gas lighter and manipulative, with other red flags about his personality getting pointed out while he was on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

During the talk Bilal and Shaeeda had, when she tried to air the situation out, Bilal let Shaeeda know that he thought she was the problem.

That’s not how the 90 Day audience is seeing the situation, however. Viewers have been reacting strongly on social media to Bilal’s treatment of Shaeeda during that conversation and in the circumstances.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers reacted to Bilal Hazziez

Twitter was ablaze with ill feelings from 90 Day critics about Bilal after watching his uncomfortable exchange with Shaeeda over the growing unrest between her and Shahidah.

One viewer used a still image from the conversation Bilal and Shaeeda had when Shaeeda brought him coffee and fruit in bed to hash out the situation.

The viewer slammed, “Bilal isn’t religious – he’s manipulative, controlling, and mean. This is an abusive man. Pure toxicity.”

Someone else with a top post wrote, “Bilal really had the audacity to tell Shaeeda that her behavior was wrong although she remained calm the whole time meanwhile Shahida was making a scene… I really wanna go through the screen and punch him.”

A different critic questioned, “Bilal, how is it that every time Shaeeda addresses something that bothers her, she becomes the problem?”

Yet another disgruntled 90 Day fan remarked, “Ugh Bilal disgusts me. It feels like some weird servant/master situation her serving him & him in bed being condescending. Why is he still here??”

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have another storyline this season

90 Day viewers know by now that 38-year-old Shaeeda desperately wants to have a child, and Bilal agreed to that via prenup before Shaeeda turns 40.

However, viewers have heard Bilal say in his private interviews that he did not feel he and Shaeeda were ready for that step.

A lot more will be revealed this season, so Happily Ever After? viewers should buckle up.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.