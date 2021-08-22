90 Day Fiance viewers call out Asuelu for being contradictory at the Tell All

Asuelu was called out by critics after he said one thing and did something completely different during the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Asuelu flip-flopped on his alliances during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All. Viewers noticed and called him out for being contradictory.

He told Natalie that he would have her back going into the Tell All and then turned around and gave Mike advice against her.

Asuelu’s complete flip flop was not lost on fans who pieced together the two scenes so onlookers could see that he went back on his word quickly.

Asuelu Pulaa contradicted himself during the Tell All and viewers took notice

Different 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers caught the fact that Asuelu told Natalie he would have her back against attacks only to go on to contribute to an attack against her.

On Twitter, someone put side-by-side stills of Asuelu telling Natalie he would stick up for her next to the part when he suggested that Mike block her from his cards after everyone learned Mike was still financially supporting Natalie.

The captions above each one were “Beginning of Tell All” next to “Mid Tell All.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers on Instagram were also talking about Asuelu’s contradictory statements towards Natalie and one fan page highlighted that Asuelu betrayed what he said to Natalie earlier in another side-by-side comparison.

This particular post noted that Asuelu told Natalie that he had her back only 30 minutes before he stabbed her in the back.

Will Asuelu and Kalani continue to be a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

By now, Kalani and Asuelu’s storyline could seem a little exhausted. The fights with Asuelu’s family are always over money and children, Asuelu’s drama with Kalani’s family seems to be over, and their marriage is in a much better place.

The only fresh bit of drama that could potentially be entertaining is Asuelu’s idea to move to Samoa. While Kalani gave a hard “no” on the idea, she did say it would be okay to visit for a few months.

From their time on 90 Day Fiance and two seasons of Happily Ever After?, Asuelu and Kalani have amassed a lot of followers and haters. Many viewers are interested to find out how their dynamic will work out and what speed bumps they’ll hit along the way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.