90 Day Fiance viewers call Bilal out for not comforting Shaeeda when she was crying

The 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All proved rough for Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween as their relationship issues were called out and examined.

Bilal got a lot of negativity thrown his way by Shaeeda and his fellow castmates. By the end of the Tell All, Bilal vocalized that he was shocked at how he was being perceived.

In their closing interview, Shaeeda spoke up about wanting her and Bilal to confront their relationship issues, so they don’t fester and end up in divorce like in Bilal’s previous marriage.

Shaeeda said, “We identify what is the problem, and we can work on it,” continuing while looking toward Bilal, “But if I stay silent, it could turn out to be like your last marriage.”

Shaeeda then exhaled audibly and began to cry. As she started crying, Bilal turned only his head toward her and then looked back blankly at the camera.

A 90 Day fan page made a meme about the painful scene, and many onlookers questioned why Bilal did not comfort his wife.

Bilal Hazziez got called out for not comforting Shaeeda Sween when she was crying

A 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme that captured a still image from the end of the Tell All when Shaeeda was crying about her relationship with Bilal.

Above the image, the meme read, “Bilal: I thought I was the good guy, idk why people say I’m not!”

Followed by, “Also Bilal:*doesn’t even comfort his crying wife*.”

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Bilal Hazziez not consoling his wife

The post’s comments section lit up with upset 90 Day viewers who wanted to share their opinions.

One top comment shared, “He was low key blaming her that’s why.”

While another popular notion read, “Because for so long he’s just had his echo chamber of his family and ex wife who think just like him. He doesn’t understand what he does wrong.”

Another critic commented, “It was sad to see her crying at the end and he was ignoring her, that’s not how a newlywed reacts to his wife’s pain.”

Yet another viewer slammed, “This is what happens when narcissist men play the victim. It would be great if this brought about a change in him, but just the fact that his wife is crying and he’s still making it all about him shows that it won’t.”

For 90 Day fans that want to see more of Shaeeda and Bilal, they have been announced as late cast members in the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.