90 Day Fiance viewers beg Liz Woods to finally leave Big Ed Brown after he’s caught lying during the Tell All

During Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, Big Ed Brown lied on stage to his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Liz Woods.

Ed and Liz’s relationship is nothing short of tumultuous, as 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched.

During the most recent episode of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson invited Ed’s ex, Rose Vega, to join the cast, and she dropped a bomb when she revealed that Ed had been reaching out to her in recent months.

Rose shared receipts, in the form of screenshots of text messages, showing that Ed was trying to see her, although he was supposedly working on his relationship with Liz.

Ed claimed that he didn’t remember whether he talked to Rose recently or not, so when she shared their text exchanges, it was clear that he had been lying to Liz and the rest of the cast.

Ed then demanded that Liz return her engagement ring to him, and she obliged.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers don’t understand why Liz Woods stays with Ed Brown

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance fans and critics took to Twitter, where they sounded off, and many of them urged Liz to finally leave him after they felt this was the last straw.

One viewer urged Liz to “stand up” for herself and tweeted, “Liz, how are you letting this no neck manipulating liar treat you like that over and over again?”

Another one of Ed’s critics shared a screenshot of one of his antics from the Tell All, in which he responded to Liz by telling her, “Me no speak English,” when she confronted him about the ordeal.

“Liz if this is not the millionth sign have some dignity and to leave,” they tweeted along with the pic.

One viewer called Liz “stupid” for continuing to stay with Ed and said if she doesn’t leave him after this, “well, there’s just no helping her.”

“He’s a gaslighting piece of trash. Liz should just walk away, she doesn’t need that. He’s disgusting,” wrote another disgruntled viewer regarding Ed’s behavior.

Liz admits she’s ‘tired of all the lies,’ but will she finally leave Ed?

When Shaun asked Liz what she was thinking after everything transpired on stage with Rose, Liz revealed that she was “tired of all the lies.”

Following the taping, TLC’s cameras followed the cast as they dispersed to decompress after a long day of filming. Liz chatted it up with some of the other cast members, only for none other than Ed to show up and ask her why she continues to stay with him.

After watching their behavior unfold on 90 Day Fiance, viewers are likely asking the same question.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.