90 Day Fiance viewers bash Sumit’s family for their feelings toward Jenny

Sumit Singh’s family is getting called out by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched the fallout from Sumit Singh telling his family that he and Jenny Slatten were actually married.

Sumit’s mom Sadhna carried out a verbal assault against Sumit and Jenny, claiming that she was disowning Sumit entirely.

Backing Sadhna up were Sumit’s brother and sister-in-law who were taking Sadhna and her husband Anil’s sides.

Sumit’s family, and mom especially, have found Sumit and Jenny’s 30-year age difference to be abhorrent and shameful for years. Their distaste for the relationship has manifested in several notable family fights.

However, in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sadhna and Anil moved in with Jenny and Sumit to try and monitor their relationship and teach Jenny Indian customs. In the end, Sumit’s parents said they would not stand in the way of Sumit and Jenny getting married but would not give their blessing.

Now that this latest blowout went against Sadhna’s previous stance and was cruel in nature, viewers have been reacting to the way Sumit’s family has treated Jenny.

A 90 Day Fiance meme was made about Sumit Singh’s family’s treatment of Jenny Slatten

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram made a meme using still images from the latest episode where Sumit’s family confronted him and Jenny after finding out they were married.

The first slide read at the top, “When someone forces you to be related to Jenny,” and showed a picture of Sadhna from the episode saying, “How can he do this?”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The second slide showed Sadhna upset while Sumit’s brother said, “People, they’ll make fun of her.”

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to the meme

In the comments of the meme, Happily Ever After? viewers talked more about Sumit’s family’s feelings toward Jenny.

One critic with a top comment remarked, “Mom is a drama Queen! Show her the episode where she said that she loved Jenny!!”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Another popular notion read, “The sister in law is a total 🍑 kisser. Can’t stand her.”

Someone else commented, “Jenny is constantly being judge & hated im wondering how she doesn’t run home to all the people that miss her.”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Since the marriage reveal and blow-up happened at the beginning of the season, viewers have a long journey to take with Jenny and Sumit as they try to navigate the fallout.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.