90 Day Fiance viewers bash Mark for not being prepared when Mina arrived in the US: ‘C’mon man!’

Mark Bessette didn’t make a great first impression with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The 58-year-old pilot from New Hampshire debuted his storyline in Season 11 alongside his 35-year-old lady love, Mina Mack.

Right off the bat, 90 Day Fiance viewers labeled Mina a “gold digger.”

Now, they’re taking aim at her fiance, Mark.

During Sunday’s episode, Mina and her daughter, Maria, were still adjusting to life in the US after leaving Paris behind.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mina wasn’t pleased with her living arrangements in Mark’s “bachelor pad” home and was equally unimpressed with what his town had to offer.

After realizing Mark had failed to buy Maria diapers and a high chair, they went into town to go shopping.

Mina was less than impressed with Mark’s town

First, Mark took Mina to the local gas station convenience store, which didn’t have the selection she was hoping for.

The checkout clerk looked at Mark like he had three heads when he asked whether they sold lamb. They also didn’t have the fresh mushrooms Mina was looking for.

However, Mina wouldn’t have had to go to a convenience store if Mark had remembered to buy Maria diapers and a high chair.

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Mark

After watching the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to social media to blast Mark for not having the things Mina and Maria needed.

On X (formerly Twitter), one viewer griped, “Can Mark not drive to a town where there are stores that carry what they need?”

They added a gif of former President Biden exclaiming, “C’mon, man!”

Can Mark not drive to a town where there are stores that carry what they need? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/PIs2DGU8EH — That Not Tania's Soulmate cute girl!♈ (@BelleNoir80) March 3, 2025

Another X user made fun of Mark, writing, “There’s no Walmart in New Hampshire???? And is Mark totally stupid or what??? Lamb chops in a gas station???”

There's no Walmart in New Hampshire???? And is Mark totally stupid or what??? Lamb chops in a gas station???#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/fEXe32CVnP — Wildflower🌱🌻☕🎶 📺 📚 (@KARMABIATCH3) March 3, 2025

Implying Mark’s behavior was a red flag, a third 90 Day Fiance fan pointed out, “Mark has the ability to take Mina somewhere to get the things she needs for her and her child. He chose not to.”

Mark has the ability to take Mina somewhere to get the things she needs for her and her child. He chose not to. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/mk6M5npRvP — Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on (@90DayCray1) March 3, 2025

As @Jenifer72906731 added, “Mark could’ve bought everything his baby needed off of amazon.”

Mark could’ve bought everything his baby needed off of amazon. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/XIebOd8IEM — Jenifer🇵🇦🇺🇸⚖️♎️🇨🇺 (@Jenifer72906731) March 3, 2025

Mina’s arrival in the US is off to a bad start

Mina has only been in America for a short time, and she’s already expressing doubts about her decision.

During a solo confessional, the Parisian native admitted that she and her children, Maria and Clayton, are used to life in a big city.

And while Mark admits he loves living in rural New Hampshire, Mina admits she does not.

“I don’t think 90 days is enough time for me to feel comfortable to raise my children here,” Mina confessed.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.