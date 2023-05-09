90 Day Fiance viewers bash Jen Boecher for not researching Indian culture before meeting Rishi

Jen Boecher is under fire from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

This season on The Other Way, viewers met Oklahoma native Jen and her fiance, Indian native Rishi Singh.

Jen and Rishi fell in love online and were ready to start their future together in Rishi’s home country, India.

However, when Jen arrived in India, things weren’t quite as she had hoped, and she had trouble accepting some aspects of Rishi’s cultural differences.

Rishi’s parents preferred that he marry a woman they chose for him who met their strict criteria. Among the requirements was that Rishi marry a younger woman — not a 46-year-old like Jen.

Because of this, Rishi hid his engagement from his family until Jen’s friends, Randi and Myra, dropped the bomb on them with the help of a translator.

Jen Boecher is having trouble accepting Rishi Singh’s Indian culture

Most recently, Jen thought Rishi was “delusional” for wanting to live with his family after they get married. It’s common in India for families to share the same homes, including husbands and wives living with their parents.

Although Rishi expressed that it was his preference to live as a “joint family,” Jen wasn’t on board.

“To me, that feels like a prison. I like my personal space,” Jen told Rishi, unwilling to compromise and honor his culture.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers slam Jen for not researching Rishi’s culture before moving to India

Following Sunday’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter. Quite a few disgruntled fans of the show called out Jen for not researching Rishi’s culture before moving to India and for expecting Rishi to change his family’s longstanding traditions.

One such viewer tweeted, “-Jen, are you seriously unaware of how India culture is when it comes to family? I can’t stand these a**holes who hook up w/folks of different cultures, don’t do the SLIGHTEST research, and act all shocked when they find out how s**t works.”

A Twitter user called out Jen for being “unaware” of how Indian culture works. Pic credit: @WrigleyRotti/Twitter

Another Twitter user shared a gif of a woman on her cell phone telling her friend, “I’m gonna look that up.” They captioned the tweet, “Jen…maybe YOU should have done your research on Rishi’s culture!!”

Echoing the sentiment, another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer shared a gif from Season 3. In the clip, Sumit Singh’s mom, Sadhna, performs a cleansing technique, sutra neti, which looked as though she was flossing her nose.

Referencing what Jenny Slatten found out about Sumit’s family, they wrote, “So wait, Jen wasnt aware that Indian families dont typically approve of their sons dating or marrying older women? Where you been Jen? We learned this from Sumits mom years ago.”

So wait, Jen wasnt aware that Indian families dont typically approve of their sons dating or marrying older women? Where you been Jen? We learned this from Sumits mom years ago. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/rBRunudshO — 𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 (@GeorgeMossey) May 8, 2023

Where does Jen and Rishi’s relationship stand these days?

As viewers watched at the end of Jen and Rishi’s segment during the last episode — titled Never Say I Regret… — Jen broke things off with Rishi after learning that his parents didn’t approve of him marrying her.

Rishi admitted during a confessional that as hard as it was for him to say, he couldn’t go against his family’s wishes and ultimately chose them over Jen.

During a heart-to-heart, Jen told her fiance, “I don’t think that we should be together. I don’t think that we can be together.”

So, are Jen and Rishi together present-day? It’s unclear, and TLC restricts how much couples can say about their relationship status, but judging by their Instagram activity, it looks as though there’s a good chance they’re still an item.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.