90 Day Fiance viewers bash Brandan and Mary for trying for a baby amid their financial trouble

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio are going to be parents, but 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers say it’s not the best timing.

After three and a half months of living in the Philippines, Brandan and Mary took advantage of having some privacy while her grandfather was away in Manila.

Extra privacy meant no worries about being caught doing the deed, so even though Mary is a devout Catholic, she had a change of heart concerning premarital sex.

“I know that I want to wait until marriage before having sex, but I changed my mind,” Mary confessed during the September 18 episode.

Viewers watched Monday night as Mary presented Brandan with two positive pregnancy tests.

While Brandan still needed some time to process the information, especially since it happened so quickly, Mary was excited to become a mom for the first time.

Mary DeNuccio discovered she was pregnant a few months after she and Brandan began trying

Eventually, Brandan came to terms with the pregnancy, admitting that kids were in their future anyway after tying the knot. And waiting more than two years to be physically intimate with Mary sped things along, too.

Although Brandan and Mary are excited to bring a baby into the world, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think it wasn’t the wisest decision to start trying at this point in their lives.

Not only are Brandan and Mary still living with her family, but they’re struggling financially, as Brandan is down to his last 300 dollars, and neither of them has a job.

Following Monday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter to sound off, slamming Brandan and Mary’s choice to try for a baby so quickly.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers don’t think Brandan and Mary are ready to be parents

Along with a photo of Brandan and Mary cuddling in bed after discovering she was pregnant, one Twitter user wrote, “I’ve never seen 2 people less ready to be parents! They can’t even manage their own lives, never mind a child’s!”

Another disgruntled viewer tweeted, “No money, no jobs, no plans for the future… and a whole lot of trust issues in a toxic relationship… But let’s make a baby!!”

No money, no jobs, no plans for the future… and a whole lot of trust issues in a toxic relationship…

Taking a jab at Brandan and Mary’s recent money-making venture — recording personalized videos and crafting handmade jewelry — one 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer tweeted a photo of the couple and joked in their caption, “‘How many necklaces do we have to make to support a baby?'”

Another annoyed Twitter user called out Brandan and Mary, writing, “All that no premarital sex was bulls**t. If two broke people don’t have anything else they’ll have audacity. Like that’s the last thing either one needed.”

While news of Brandan and Mary’s impending bundle of joy just aired on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Monsters and Critics previously reported that some of their family members let the news slip on social media months beforehand.

Brandan and Mary’s marriage and pregnancy was leaked on social media

A woman who claimed to be Brandan’s cousin contacted a TikToker and told them he was expecting a baby with Mary. Then, in a comment on a TikTok post, the same source wrote, “[Brandan and Mary] are still together and they’re having a baby.”

Reportedly, Brandan and Mary were fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise after the details about their personal lives leaked online.

Not only did the news of Mary’s pregnancy circulate on social media, so did the news that they are already married. Once again, Brandan’s family members struggled to keep mum about his private life and shared photos from his and Mary’s wedding day on Facebook.

The only question that remains now is, did Mary give birth? We’ll have to wait to find out that information, and if the couple was fired, it’ll make it that much more difficult to discern.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.