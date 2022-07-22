90 Day Fiance viewers bash Ariela Weinberg for claiming she’s ‘made it’ because she finally has haters

90 Day Fiance viewers slammed Ariela for claiming that she “made it” because of the haters she’s accumulated. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg recently joked with her fans that she has finally “made it” because she has haters, but 90 Day Fiance viewers took it seriously and bashed her comments.

Since her introduction to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way, Ariela hasn’t earned herself a likable reputation among the show’s viewers.

Joining Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband Biniyam Shibre, Ariela – who admits she’s “hard to deal with” – continues to rub viewers the wrong way.

Many of Ariela’s critics feel that she mistreats and manipulates Biniyam and only stays with him to use their son, Avi, as leverage. She’s also been accused of taking advantage of her parents, Janice and Fred Weinberg when it comes to financial responsibility.

So, when Ariela recorded an Instagram Story video talking about having haters, which she joked means she’s “made it,” it wasn’t well-received by 90 Day Fiance viewers.

“So, spoiler alert: when I was a kid I wasn’t very cool. And um, I would hear these rappers talk about haters,” Ariela said in the video.

Ariela Weinberg jokes that she ‘made it’ because she finally has haters

“And then I went on TV on this show, 90 Day Fiance, and now I finally have haters. So, I think I’ve made it. I made it, mom!” Ariela joked.

90 Day Fiance Now shared Ariela’s video on their Instagram, where viewers took to the comments section to call her out.

One of Ariela’s critics claimed that she doesn’t actually have haters because that would mean they would have to envy her, and according to them, she’s not very likable.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela Weinberg for claiming she has haters

“Girl you don’t have haters,” the critic penned. “Haters don’t know anything about you but envy you. Everyone has gotten to see who you are and just don’t like you, at all. Lol big difference boo.😂.”

Another critic felt that Ariela does, in fact, have haters and blamed it on her treatment of others: “She has haters because of how she treats ppl, her passive aggressiveness and her over the top jealousy yet she can do and talk to whom she likes.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

“Spoiler alert: You’re still not cool and EVERYONE has haters (not exclusive to exclusive to D-List Celebs). 🤷🏽🤡,” read another comment from a critic who didn’t mince words.

Another commenter brought up more reasons that Ariela has rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way. “Girl nobody tryna hear all that you need to stop involving your Ex in things that makes your husband uncomfortable… Cause him simply [sparring] with a woman pisses you off.”

Although Ariela clearly intended her video to be lighthearted, 90 Day Fiance viewers took it seriously. However, earlier this summer, Ariela tried to convince her fans and critics that watching her on 90 Day Fiance is intended for fun and nothing more.

“My feeling is you’re supposed to turn it on to distract your mind to relax,” Ariela said of watching her on 90 Day Fiance. “But if you’re watching TV and you have feelings of visceral hate, you’re doing the wrong thing. You’re hurting yourself. I mean, it shouldn’t produce such a negative feeling; just relax, just enjoy it.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.