90 Day Fiance viewers are uncomfortable with Paola Mayfield’s Christmas attire with her family

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield turned heads, in a hyper-critical way, in her Christmas photo post with her family where she appeared to be clad in a skimpy holiday outfit.

Pao is no stranger to criticism for the way she dresses and for her sex appeal, but many 90 Day viewers thought the occasion for her attire was inappropriate.

90 Day Fiance viewers were critical of Paola Mayfield’s racy Christmas outfit with her family

Paola and Russ put rumors of their strained marriage on the backburner to take a Christmas family photo together. The trio has been living in their trailer in trailer parks as Paola tries to advance her wrestling career.

What’s caused more of a stir than even Paola and Russ’s apparent reconciliation, is Paola’s Christmas outfit which could be interpreted as lingerie.

On Reddit, a thread was started over Paola attire for the family occasion with their young son.

The thread used the family photo and wrote the subject, “Merry Christmas from the trailer park while I pose in lingerie with my kid!”

The comments section was filled with other 90 Day viewers who were appalled by the outfit choice.

One critic remarked with a top comment, “This is so inappropriate what the f**k is wrong with her?”

Another person exclaimed, “Thirsty af!”

Someone else wrote, “She a hoe hoe hoe.”

The other top comment read, “And Roos has his hand on her a*s, just like the baby Jesus would have wanted.”

Paola Mayfield recently slammed Russ Mayfield

Russ and Pao have been posting a united front on social media with their son for the holidays but Paola recently said in an interview that she was not feeling optimistic about her marriage to Russ because he kept messing up.

Paola has been consistently blasting Russ in different ways since August of 2021. Paola has used Twitter and TikTok mostly to cast shade on her husband for what she believes to be are major faults. Paola put all the blame on Russ for their marital issues and took no responsibility of her own.

Russ on the other hand has stayed relatively silent on social media and even posted a message praising Paola for her wrestling accomplishments amid her contentious slams.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.