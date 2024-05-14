90 Day Fiance viewers are so over this husband and wife duo: ‘Most boring couple of all time!’

There’s one couple from the 90 Day Fiance universe that fans of the franchise are sick and tired of seeing.

For the last 10 years, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been introduced to dozens upon dozens of couples.

Between the flagship series itself and its multiple spinoffs, we’ve watched these couples’ international love stories unfold as they’ve allowed TLC cameras to follow their personal lives.

Some of those couples have captivated 90 Day Fiance fans because of their tumultuous storylines or genuine love stories.

90 Day Fiance viewers feel like they’ve gotten to know many of these couples on a personal level through their TVs, especially those who have appeared on multiple spinoffs.

However, there is one couple in particular whom 90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of — Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.

Loren and Alexei (Alex) made their 90 Day Fiance debut in Season 3, and since then, we’ve followed their storyline, including everything from welcoming their three kids to Loren’s recent plastic surgery.

Their popularity within the franchise even earned them their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which ran for two seasons.

Loren and Alexei are making yet another appearance in the franchise this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but viewers have spoken out and could do without this couple’s storyline.

90 Day Fiance shared a Reel on Instagram featuring Loren to commemorate Mother’s Day.

Rather than focusing on the video’s humor, many 90 Day Fiance viewers commented on their distaste for Loren and Alexei in the comments section instead.

90 Day Fiance viewers are ‘not fans’ of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s

“Not a fan of their’s, fast forward them… boring, and she’s a little bit self absorbed…,” admitted @jennscritters.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Snooze fest.”

Others echoed the sentiment, commenting they “don’t care” about Loren, accusing her of “moaning” during her 90 Day Fiance segments.

@laurar03 confessed, “Sorry, but I skip when you guys come on.”

90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of Loren and Alexei’s storyline. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Others called Loren and Alexei’s segments “Blehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” and even admitted they change the channel when their storyline airs.

“This is the most boring couple of all time!!” declared another Instagram user. “They just make drama of daily and ordinary things.”

Loren and Alexei are popular on social media

Despite the backlash Loren and Alexei received on the 90 Day Fiance Instagram post, their own Instagram feeds suggest they aren’t on everyone’s bad side.

Loren has a whopping 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, and Alexei has 868,000 of his own — plenty of fans to offset the criticism they recently received online.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.